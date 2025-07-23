Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diaspora gears up to greet PM Modi on historic' visit to UK for FTA signing

Diaspora gears up to greet PM Modi on historic' visit to UK for FTA signing

PM Modi is set to be greeted by cheering groups of community leaders, students and parliamentarians gathered in anticipation on the outskirts of London

Press Trust of India London
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Diaspora groups in the UK have geared up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in the UK on Wednesday evening for a historic visit that centres around the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and refresh of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Modi is set to be greeted by cheering groups of community leaders, students and parliamentarians gathered in anticipation on the outskirts of London. They expressed excitement around the FTA that is expected to be signed during the bilateral discussions between PM Modi and British PM Keir Starmer on Thursday.

"During my meeting with Prime Minister Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, we will have the opportunity to further enhance our economic partnership, aimed at fostering prosperity, growth and job creation in both countries," Modi said in his departure statement earlier on Wednesday.

 

He highlighted the significant progress in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in recent years and noted that the collaboration between the two countries spans a wide range of sectors, including trade, investment, technology, innovation, defence, education, research, sustainability, health and people-to-people ties.

During his visit, Modi will also have an audience with King Charles III at one of his royal estates.

"It's a very significant visit because a historical agreement is being done between India and the UK, said Kuldeep Shekhawat, President of the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) diaspora group.

It's a great achievement for both governments, and especially for the Indian diaspora, which is excited to see the Prime Minister here after so many years. He's again here for a very short visit, but at least we get a chance to greet him, he said.

This week marks Modi's fourth visit to the UK, following visits in 2015, 2018 and 2021 for the COP26 Summit in Scotland.

Thursday will mark his third bilateral meeting with Starmer, following meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit last year and the G7 Summit in Canada last month.

Prime Minister Modi has infused a new sense of optimism, energy and vibration to this relationship. There is so much happening between our countries, said Lord Rami Ranger, prominent British Indian entrepreneur and House of Lords peer.

India has leapfrogged in the last 10 years. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we are now equal. This Free Trade Agreement will be good for the world, good for Britain because India's economy is growing 6-7 per cent and the British economy is not going as fast, but now we can grow together, he said.

The negotiations for the FTA, which aims to double bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030, were completed on May 6 and announced by Prime Ministers Modi and Starmer in a phone call at the time. The formal sign off on Thursday follows Cabinet approval in India and will then proceed for a lengthy ratification process by the British Parliament.

From London, Modi will travel to the Maldives at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu as the Guest of Honour of the island nation's independence celebrations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

