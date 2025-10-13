Monday, October 13, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, US to hold trade talks as New Delhi seeks higher energy imports

India, US to hold trade talks as New Delhi seeks higher energy imports

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, due to the sensitivity of the issue, said India was looking to increase purchases of energy and gas from the US

trade talk, India, US

Negotiations began in February 2025, targeting a deal to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United States are set to hold trade talks this week, with New Delhi pledging to import U.S. energy and gas as it aims to address Washington's concerns over its Russian oil purchases, an official said.

Talks were suspended briefly in August after the Trump administration announced tariff hikes of up to 50% on Indian goods, accusing India of financing Russia's war in Ukraine by continuing to buy Moscow's oil despite western sanctions.

However, discussions resumed in September after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone in public remarks and spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the phone, raising hopes for a breakthrough.

 

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, due to the sensitivity of the issue, said India was looking to increase purchases of energy and gas from the U.S.

The move follows U.S. ambassador-designate Sergio Gor's meetings over the weekend with Modi and later with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on strengthening bilateral trade and investment.

Also Read

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India-EU trade pact talks progressing; steel, auto issues need resolution

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India, EU conclude 14th round of talks for free trade agreement in Brussels

US Ambassador to India

Sergio Gor meets commerce secy Rajesh Agrawal amid trade agreement talks

Realme P4 series smartphones

India dials up record smartphone exports; shipments touch $13.4 bn in H1

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK

India-UK joint panel to oversee to oversee trade deal implementation

"During my visit to India, I met with Commerce Secretary Agrawal and discussed US-India economic ties, including increased investment in the United States," Gor said on 'X' on Sunday.

Indian officials held "constructive" talks with U.S. counterparts in Washington last month, the government said, adding that both sides agreed to push for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade deal.

The U.S. tariff hikes have hurt Indian exports of textiles, leather goods, gems & jewellery, and food products, prompting the government to diversify markets and offer incentives to exporters.

India's exports to the United States fell to $6.86 billion in August from $8.01 billion in July, trade ministry data showed, with exporters reporting further declines in September.

Negotiations began in February 2025, targeting a deal to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

The two sides have held five rounds of trade talks, with the sixth - postponed in August - now expected to lead to the first phase of the deal next month, as agreed by Trump and Modi.

India is seeking greater participation from private players, including U.S. firms, in its renewable and nuclear energy sectors.

"Investments coming into our renewable energy sectors are an important area of our relationship (with the U.S.)," the official said, noting that New Delhi was open to buying more Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from the United States.

When asked about the Trump administration's calls for greater Indian investment in the U.S., the source said New Delhi was not opposed and viewed overseas investments by Indian firms positively, similar to China's approach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

trade

Institute Cargo Clauses (A) cover general average and salvage charges

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

September retail inflation eases to 1.54%, food inflation down at -2.28%

trade talk, US India

Centre says trade team to visit US this week as bilateral talks progress

rare earth magnet, magnet

What is India's National Critical Mineral Stockpile and why it matters now?

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO plans new benchmarks for EPF, EPS, and EDLI investment returnspremium

Topics : trade energy sector import

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDurgapur rape case UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon