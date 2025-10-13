Monday, October 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / September retail inflation eases to 1.54%, food inflation down at -2.28%

September retail inflation eases to 1.54%, food inflation down at -2.28%

September CPI-based inflation: The inflation dipped in September after an increase in August that marked the first monthly rise in inflation in 10 months

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

The decline in both overall and food inflation was mainly due to a favourable base effect and a fall in prices of vegetables, oils and fats, fruits, pulses, cereals, eggs, and fuel. | Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to 1.54 per cent in September, from 2.07 per cent in August, making it the lowest year-on-year inflation after June 2017, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.
 
The headline inflation dipped in September after a slight increase in August, which marked the first monthly rise in inflation in 10 months.

Food inflation remains negative

Food inflation, based on the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), stood at -2.28 per cent in September compared to the same period last year. For rural areas, the rate was -2.17 per cent, and for urban areas, the inflation was -2.47 per cent. The food inflation was at its lowest level since December 2018.
 
 
The decline in both overall and food inflation was mainly due to a favourable base effect and a fall in prices of vegetables, oils and fats, fruits, pulses, cereals, eggs, and fuel.

State-wise inflation

Kerala recorded the highest inflation at 9.05 per cent in September, rising marginally from 9.04 per cent in August, followed by Jammu & Kashmir at 4.38 per cent, Karnataka at 3.33 per cent, and Punjab at 3.06 per cent.

Also Read

inflation, fmcg

India's consumer inflation likely rose in Aug, ending 9-month decline: Poll

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

What works in central banking? Striking a balance between talk and actionpremium

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

India inflation likely cooled to nearly 6 year low in April: Poll

trade

Institute Cargo Clauses (A) cover general average and salvage charges

Diwali

Diwali gifts and shopping: What you can claim and what is taxable

 
On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh recorded negative inflation at 0.61 per cent, followed by Assam (-0.56 per cent), Bihar (-0.51 per cent) and Telangana (-0.15 per cent).

Sector-wise inflation

In September, housing inflation in urban areas rose to 3.98 per cent, up from 3.09 per cent in August. Education inflation for both rural and urban sectors slightly eased to 3.44 per cent from 3.60 per cent last month, while health inflation remained nearly steady at 4.34 per cent, compared to 4.40 per cent in August.
 
Transport and communication inflation fell marginally to 1.82 per cent in September from 1.94 per cent in August, and fuel and light inflation dropped to 1.98 per cent from 2.32 per cent last month.
 

More From This Section

trade talk, US India

Centre says trade team to visit US this week as bilateral talks progress

rare earth magnet, magnet

What is India's National Critical Mineral Stockpile and why it matters now?

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India, EU conclude 14th round of talks for free trade agreement in Brussels

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO plans new benchmarks for EPF, EPS, and EDLI investment returnspremium

US Ambassador to India

Sergio Gor meets commerce secy Rajesh Agrawal amid trade agreement talks

Topics : Inflation India's consumer inflation CPI Inflation retail inflation food inflation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDurgapur rape case UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon