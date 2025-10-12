Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / US envoy meets commerce secretary to deepen trade and investment ties

US envoy meets commerce secretary to deepen trade and investment ties

Sergio Gor discusses economic cooperation with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi as both sides work to resolve tariff issues and boost investment

US Ambassador to India

Image credit: US Ambassador to India account on X @USAmbIndia

Shreya Nandi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United States (US) Ambassador to India Sergio Gor held a key meeting on Sunday with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi, where discussions centred around enhancing economic ties between the two countries, with emphasis on increasing investment in the US.
 
“During my visit to India, I met with Commerce Secretary Agrawal and discussed US–India economic ties, including increased investment in the United States,” read a post from the official account of the US Ambassador to India on X.
 
The meeting took place during Gor’s visit to India from October 9 to 14. The agenda includes discussing a wide range of bilateral issues amid the ongoing trade talks between the two countries and efforts to resolve the issue of the steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive tariff linked to purchases of Russian oil.
 
 
Talks part of broader push on trade and economic ties
 
Apart from meeting Agrawal and other senior Commerce Department officials, Gor held a series of meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday.

On Friday, Modi and US President Donald Trump also reviewed the “good progress” achieved in trade negotiations. While both sides have officially announced the decision to restart talks for a trade deal, government officials said discussions are continuing virtually.
 
US shutdown delays in-person trade negotiations
 
Considering the ongoing US government shutdown, both sides are exploring options to hold an in-person round of talks, preferably in Washington. The US government entered a shutdown on October 1 after Republicans and Democrats failed to pass a Bill to fund government services beyond September. The shutdown currently underway is the fourth-longest in US history.
 
“The US values its relationship with India, and under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations. President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call, and that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead,” Gor said on Saturday.

Topics : US ambassador to India International Relations trade

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

