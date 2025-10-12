EPFO plans new benchmarks for EPF, EPS, and EDLI investment returns

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which manages the retirement savings of India’s formal workforce, is working on devising a separate benchmark for the yields on investments under the three social security schemes it operates – the employees’ provident fund (EPF), pension scheme (EPS) and a deposit-linked insurance cover (EDLI), the Business Standard has learnt.

The development comes in the wake of a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) suggestion to the Labour and Employment Ministry to review the EPFO’s present approach of investing all three schemes’ corpus as a common ₹25 trillion pool with the same investment pattern, even though