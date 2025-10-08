Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India-UK joint panel to oversee to oversee trade deal implementation

India-UK joint panel to oversee to oversee trade deal implementation

"Meeting marked significant step towards operationalising CETA, with both ministers agreeing to reposition Joint Economic and Trade Committee to oversee implementation and delivery," dept said

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A joint committee will oversee the ‘implementation and delivery’ of the recently signed trade agreement between India and the UK the commerce department said on Wednesday. 
The decision was taken in Mumbai during a bilateral meeting between commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary for business and trade, Peter Kyle to chart a renewed course for the India–UK trade and investment partnership. 
“The meeting marked a significant step towards operationalising the India–UK CETA, with both ministers agreeing to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee to oversee its implementation and delivery,” the department said.
 

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Taking stock of US shutdown impact on trade talks, says Piyush Goyal

PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates infra projects worth ₹31,850 crore in Maharashtra

gold-loan

Gold loan market to hit ₹15 trn in FY26, a year ahead of forecast: ICRA

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee settles at new closing low of 88.80 amid FPI outflows, RBI intervenes

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

India on track to achieve 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030: Joshi

Topics : trade Trade deals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon