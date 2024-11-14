Business Standard
Market sets exchange rate; RBI acts to curb undue volatility: Governor Das

Important to note that the exchange is a barometer of the economy's strength, Governor Shaktikanta Das says

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

File Photo

Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

The exchange rate is determined by the market and it does not target any level, said Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday, speaking at a time when the Indian rupee has hit a new low and prompted the central bank to intervene.
 
The Indian currency was stable in the last year and half but came under pressure – first from the US Federal Reserve’s rate cut in September and then when Donald Trump won the US presidential election eight day ago. The rupee is trading 84.40 against the dollar, an all-time low.
 
“Our exchange rate policy is well articulated and has remained consistent over the years. India’s exchange rate regime is market determined and the Reserve Bank does not target any level or band of the exchange rate,” he said at an event organised by broadcaster CNBC-TV18.
 
 
“The forex interventions are carried out to ensure an orderly movement of the exchange rate and to curb undue volatility, anchor market expectations and ensure overall financial stability,” he said.
 
“It is important to note that the exchange is a barometer of the economy’s strength.”
 
Das said that India has the fourth largest foreign exchange reserve at$682 billion as on November 1 and the amount is sufficient to cover the entire external debt and 12 months of mercantile imports.

He said India’s external sector exhibited strength and stability in the recent period. “Current account deficit has remained within manageable limit and stood at 1.1 per cent of GDP in Q1 FY25.”
 
The rupee’s relative stability despite challenging conditions was a result of the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals.
 
“If the Indian rupee has remained relatively stable despite external shocks including the largest and steepest tightening by the US Fed in 2022 and 2023, it speaks volumes about the sea change in our macro fundamentals from the days of the taper tantrum,” Das said. 

Topics : Shaktikanta Das RBI MPC Meeting Donald Trump Indian rupee India GDP

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

