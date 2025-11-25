Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian economy to surpass $4 trillion in FY26, says CEA Nageswaran

Nageswaran said the country is well aware of the potential consequences of global warming and climate change and more generally for agriculture environment, and coastlines, etc (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said the size of Indian economy is expected to cross $4 trillion in current fiscal.

He said with the geopolitics in a "huge state of flux", economic growth is very vital prerequisite to maintain India's standing and leverage in the global scheme of things.

India currently is the fifth largest economy in the world with a GDP of around $3.9 trillion.

Speaking at the IVCA Green Returns Summit 2025, Nageswaran said the Indian economy is already sort of crossing the $4 trillion mark, in the course of the current financial year, from $3.9 trillion at the end of March 2025.

 

"So, whatever we do with respect to greening the economy, energy transition, environment, dealing with climate change and climate volatility have to be aligned with our priorities, both in the near term and the medium term," he said.

Nageswaran said the country is well aware of the potential consequences of global warming and climate change and more generally for agriculture environment, and coastlines, etc.

"That is why we as a country are committed to achieving net zero by 2070," Nageswaran said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : V A Nageswaran Chief Economic Advisor Indian Economy

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

