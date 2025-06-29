Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Indian trade team stays longer in US to finalise deal before Jul 9 deadline

Indian trade team stays longer in US to finalise deal before Jul 9 deadline

US President Donald Trump last week said "a very big" deal with India was likely soon amid hardening stance of both the nations

India, US, India US

India meanwhile is unwilling to sign a deal that doesn’t address both sectoral access and reciprocal tariffs on its exports. | IMAGING: AJAYA MOHANTY

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Shruti Srivastava
 
India’s trade team has extended its stay in Washington to iron out differences as the two sides look to clinch a deal before a July 9 deadline when higher US tariffs are set to kick in, people familiar with the matter said.
 
The in-person negotiations were initially supposed to run through June 27 but were extended by a day, raising hopes of an interim trade deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.
 
US President Donald Trump last week said “a very big” deal with India was likely soon amid hardening stance of both the nations. 
 

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump urges Gaza ceasefire deal amid signs of possible breakthrough

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tax, spending cuts bill clears key Senate vote before July 4

US President Donald Trump

What's inside Trump's 940-page tax, spending bill now before Senate

US President Donald Trump

Trump slams Israeli prosecutors over Netanyahu's corruption trial

US President Donald Trump

Trump denies $30 bn US-Iran deal for non-military nuclear facilities

 
Both sides have dug in their heels over a few key issues including Washington’s demand that India open its market to genetically modified crops — an ask New Delhi has rejected, citing risks to its farmers.
 
India meanwhile is unwilling to sign a deal that doesn’t address both sectoral access and reciprocal tariffs on its exports, Bloomberg earlier reported.
 
An email sent to India’s commerce ministry outside business hours wasn’t immediately answered.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maritime fund may set sail with foreign kitty, PSU push, boat, ship, cargo

India's ban on ships with Pak's cargo raises costs, delays freight: Report

Indian jute, Jute market

India curbs jute imports from Bangladesh to protect domestic industry

Donald Trump, Trump

'Very big' trade deal coming, maybe with India, says Donald Trump

PremiumJP Morgan

Post JP Morgan index inclusion, FPIs turn sellers in FAR securities

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

EVs, defence, RE sectors face rare earth risks, says finance ministry

Topics : Donald Trump US President US trade deals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon