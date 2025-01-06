Business Standard

Industry seeks extension of RoDTEP scheme to SEZs, EOUs till Sep-end

Currently, the RoDTEP scheme for exports from the domestic tariff area (DTA) or the domestic market is in place until September 30

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Amid global economic uncertainties, the industry has urged the government to extend a key export-boosting scheme—Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP)—for export-oriented units (EOUs) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) until September-end.
 
Currently, the RoDTEP scheme for exports from the domestic tariff area (DTA) or the domestic market is in place until September 30. However, in the case of SEZs, EOUs, and advance authorisation (AA) holders, the scheme expired on December 31.
 
The RoDTEP scheme refunds the embedded non-creditable central, state, and local levies paid on inputs to exporters to boost India’s exports. The scheme came into effect in 2021 but was extended to additional export sectors—SEZs, EOUs, and AA holders—only from March 11, 2024, to "help the exporting community in handling the international headwinds."
 
 
In a letter to the expenditure and commerce secretary, the export promotion council for EOUs and SEZs (EPCES) has stated that there is "no justification" for denying the RoDTEP benefits to one set of exporters—EOUs, SEZs, and AA holders—differently from exporters in DTAs and the rest of the country.
 
EPCES also pointed out that in the case of a budget constraint, the RoDTEP scheme should be limited to specific sectors and products, rather than disadvantaging a small set of exporters. Especially since the budget requirement to cover EOUs and SEZs under RoDTEP is limited, as exports from EOUs and SEZs constitute about 15 per cent of total merchandise exports.
 
The export promotion council has also suggested that in the case of a budget constraint, all exporters should be covered only until March 31.
 
As much as Rs 16,575 crore has been allocated to the RoDTEP scheme under the Union Budget for FY25.

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

