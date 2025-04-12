Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Wayanad township rehabilitation work commences following Kerala HC order

Wayanad township rehabilitation work commences following Kerala HC order

Work began a day after the Kerala High Court paved the way for the state government to take possession of the Elstone Estate land, meant for the project, after depositing an additional Rs 17.77 cr

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad

A major landslide struck the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on July 30 last year, almost completely decimating both areas (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Wayanad(Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Construction work of the township for the Wayanad landslides victims commenced early Saturday morning at the Elstone Estate near Kalpetta here.

The work began a day after the Kerala High Court paved the way for the state government to take possession of the Elstone Estate land, meant for the project, after depositing an additional Rs 17.77 crore.

A Wayanad district administration official said that following the High Court order on Friday, the District Disaster Management Authority held a meeting the same evening and decided to deposit the amount and take possession of the land.

Thereafter, District Collector Meghashree D R and other concerned officials completed all the required formalities during the night, the official said.

 

A representative of the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), the main contractor of the project, told media here that the construction work has commenced and it will move forward quickly.

Also Read

PremiumM A Baby

The past and the present of new CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby

Kerala High court

Centre, NDMA can ask banks to waive loans of Wayanad landslide victims: HC

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Not waiving loans of Wayanad landslides victims 'betrayal': Priyanka Gandhi

Mariam Alexander Baby

Veteran Kerala leader Marian Alexander Baby elected CPI(M) party chief

Prakash Karat, MA Baby

MA Baby elected CPI(M) general secretary; second Keralite to hold post

"The first thing to be done is to construct a road to the site to expedite the arrival of construction material and equipment," he said.

The state government had already deposited around Rs 26.56 crore in March for taking symbolic possession of the land ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the township.

However, as the companies which owned the land in the Elstone Estate were not satisfied with the amount, the state government agreed to pay an additional Rs 17.77 crore.

Based on the government's submission, the High Court directed it to deposit the amount and then take possession of the land.

While passing the order, the court also said the companies' claims for enhancement of the compensation can be examined further in the proceedings pending before the High Court, but for now the possession of the land has to be granted to the state government to ensure the rehabilitation project is not delayed.

A major landslide struck the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on July 30 last year, almost completely decimating both areas.

The disaster left hundreds injured, claimed over 200 lives, and 32 persons remain missing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stranded passengers at Delhi airport

LIVE News: 'Stampede-like situation' at Delhi airport's Terminal 3 after 50 flights delayed

water shortage

Odisha govt to install over 21K tubewells to tackle water crisis: Minister

SC, Supreme Court

SC sets 3-month timeframe for President on bills sent by governors

Security, Manipur Security

Manipur's Kuki groups warn Meiteis against climbing 'sacred' Thangjing Hill

Nagpur violence

Over 110 held in Murshidabad over Waqf Act violence, says Bengal Police

Topics : Kerala Kerala High Court landslide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon