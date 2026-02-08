Sunday, February 08, 2026 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / J&K earns ₹2,152 crore from liquor shop auctions in two financial years

J&K earns ₹2,152 crore from liquor shop auctions in two financial years

The government stated that no new JKEL-2 liquor licences are proposed to be issued in the next financial year

liquor beer

Jammu and Kashmir government generated about ₹2,152 crore in revenue from the auction of liquor shops over the past two financial years

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jammu and Kashmir government has generated about ₹2,152 crore in revenue from the auction of liquor shops over the past two financial years, and has no proposal to open new wine shops during 202627, according to official data.

As much as ₹1,03,462.49 lakh was generated in 202324, while ₹1,11,816.07 lakh was earned in 202425, it added.

The Jammu region contributed the bulk of the revenue, generating ₹1,96,830.06 lakh over the last two years, while the Kashmir region accounted for ₹18,448.50 lakh, officials said.

The government further stated that no new JKEL-2 liquor licences are proposed to be issued in the next financial year.

 

Sharing district-wise details, the government said existing wine shops generated substantial revenue in the last two years. In Jammu district, revenue stood at ₹48,350.15 lakh in 2023-24 and increased to ₹50,913.93 lakh in 2024-25.

Also Read

Jammu airport

Mysterious gas leak sparks panic near Jammu airport; probe launched

Omar Abdullah, Omar

No relaxation in land use change norms under consideration: J-K govt

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA raids GMC Anantnag in connection with 'white collar' terror module

Omar Abdullah

J&K CM presents budget, focuses on inclusive growth, fiscal prudence

Jammu and Kashmir protest

Two JeM terrorists killed in J-K's Udhampur in 20-hr-long 'Operation Kiya'

Udhampur recorded ₹11,322 lakh in 202324 and ₹12,061.50 lakh in 2024-25, while Kathua generated ₹10,653 lakh and ₹11,272 lakh during the same period.

In the Kashmir region, Srinagar reported revenue of ₹5,489.67 lakh in 2023-24, which rose to ₹6,557.66 lakh in 2024-25.

Anantnag's revenue increased from ₹1,403.50 lakh to ₹1,999.50 lakh, while Baramulla recorded ₹872.23 lakh in 2023-24 and ₹1,139.84 lakh in 2024-25.

Officials said all liquor licences are issued strictly to domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the J&K Excise Act, 1958, and the Excise Policy notified from time to time. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

oil refinery

Indian refiners avoid Russian oil purchase in push for US trade deal

trade talk, US India

India to grant import duty concessions on select US agricultural products

MEA on Energy security

Energy security top priority as India plans to diversify sourcing: MEA

manufacturing

Component warehousing safe harbour to offer competitive tax outcome

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

CBDT puts draft Income-tax Rules, forms out for feedback till Feb 22

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Kashmir valley Liquor sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance