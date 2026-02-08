The Jammu and Kashmir government has generated about ₹2,152 crore in revenue from the auction of liquor shops over the past two financial years, and has no proposal to open new wine shops during 202627, according to official data.

As much as ₹1,03,462.49 lakh was generated in 202324, while ₹1,11,816.07 lakh was earned in 202425, it added.

The Jammu region contributed the bulk of the revenue, generating ₹1,96,830.06 lakh over the last two years, while the Kashmir region accounted for ₹18,448.50 lakh, officials said.

The government further stated that no new JKEL-2 liquor licences are proposed to be issued in the next financial year.

Sharing district-wise details, the government said existing wine shops generated substantial revenue in the last two years. In Jammu district, revenue stood at ₹48,350.15 lakh in 2023-24 and increased to ₹50,913.93 lakh in 2024-25.

Udhampur recorded ₹11,322 lakh in 202324 and ₹12,061.50 lakh in 2024-25, while Kathua generated ₹10,653 lakh and ₹11,272 lakh during the same period.

In the Kashmir region, Srinagar reported revenue of ₹5,489.67 lakh in 2023-24, which rose to ₹6,557.66 lakh in 2024-25.

Anantnag's revenue increased from ₹1,403.50 lakh to ₹1,999.50 lakh, while Baramulla recorded ₹872.23 lakh in 2023-24 and ₹1,139.84 lakh in 2024-25.

Officials said all liquor licences are issued strictly to domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the J&K Excise Act, 1958, and the Excise Policy notified from time to time.