Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Kamarajar, Paradip & Deendayal ports to soon accommodate cape-size vessels

Kamarajar, Paradip & Deendayal ports to soon accommodate cape-size vessels

Transshipment has historically remained a missed opportunity for Indian ports, with 75 per cent of India's transshipment cargo routed through foreign hubs like Colombo, Singapore and Port Klang

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Major Ports have achieved a draft of 14 metres, while ports like Kamarajar, Paradip and Deendayal are progressing toward 18-metre draft. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Major ports have achieved a draft of 14 metres, while ports like Kamarajar, Paradip and Deendayal are progressing towards 18-metre draft to accommodate large shipping vessels due to policy initiative taken by the government to make India a regional transshipment powerhouse, Shipping Secretary T K Ramachandran said on Sunday.

Transshipment has historically remained a missed opportunity for Indian ports, with 75 per cent of India's transshipment cargo routed through foreign hubs like Colombo, Singapore and Port Klang.

"Major Ports have achieved a draft of 14 metres, while ports like Kamarajar, Paradip and Deendayal are progressing toward 18-metre draft to accommodate Panamax and cape-size vessels."

 

"The upcoming Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra is being developed as a world -class mega port with a natural draft of 20 metres and a planned container handling capacity of 23 million TEUs, placing it among the top 10 global container ports upon completion," Ramachandran told PTI.

A draft refers to the vertical distance between the water line and the bottom of a ship's hull.

Also Read

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Modi govt plans to invest ₹5,000 cr to develop Northeast waterways: Sonowal

indonesia landslide,landslide

Rescuers intensify search for 30 people missing after ferry sinks near Bali

MSC IRINA

World's largest container ship docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport

PremiumAdani Ports

Adani Ports, JSW Infra make logistics anchor for cargo growth plans

Ports, Shipping, Waterways

Major ports' cargo rises 4.3% in FY25; Paradip, Deendayal cross 150 MT

There are 12 major ports, wholly owned by Government of India and governed by the provisions of the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021.

A transshipment port is a kind of transit hub where cargo from one ship is transferred to another ship on the way to its final destination. Mostly transshipment happens to transfer smaller cargoes to bigger mother ships which saves shipment cost and time. Since all the ports in the world are not directly linked, transshipment ports are needed.

On the other side, he said the Galathea Bay Transshipment Port(Great Nicobar) is designed as a deep-draft, greenfield port with international standard transhipment capacities, expected to handle over 16 million TEU annually in its final phase.

"The Outer Harbour Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port is being developed with a capacity to handle 4 million TEUs containers per year. The Tuna Tekra Terminal at Deendayal Port will be developed with a planned capacity of 2.19 million TEUs annually,"Ramachandran said.

According to him, policy initiatives and cost-competitive services are also being implemented to enable these ports handle larger volumes of transshipment and become preferred hubs in the region, reducing dependency on nearby ports for transshipment of Indian cargo.

"These initiatives aim to position India as a regional transshipment powerhouse, reduce reliance on foreign ports and capture a larger share of the transshipment," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Argentina lithium mines, lithium battery

NLC India in advanced talks with Russian govt firm for sourcing lithium

India US Trade

US-India trade deal may cap tariffs below 20% as both sides continue talks

PremiumCanada and India

Crude connection: Refiners eye Canadian shores amid supply disruptions

Strait of Hormuz, ships, shipping

Cypriot shipping firms announce ₹10,000 cr investment in Indian shipping

tax

India's net direct tax receipts down 1.3%, corporate taxes slip 3.7%

Topics : shipping ports ship navigation Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon