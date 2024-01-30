Kerala govt agrees to discuss financial problems of state in Assembly

The Kerala government on Tuesday agreed to discuss in the state assembly an issue raised by the Congress-led UDF opposition regarding the financial problems being faced by the southern state.

The UDF, in an adjournment notice, alleged that the mismanagement and extravagance of the Left government was the cause for the financial problems in the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the adjournment notice moved by the opposition to suspend the scheduled business of the House and discuss the issue.

In view of the stand taken by the CM, Speaker A N Shamseer ruled that the scheduled business of the House would be suspended for two hours at 1 pm for discussion on the notice.

Agreeing to discuss the issue, the chief minister said that the government was ready as the opposition in its adjournment notice agreed that the Centre's neglect towards Kerala was one of the reasons for the financial problems in the state.

Vijayan also pointed out that despite this, the UDF MPs have never raised the issue in Parliament.

The UDF opposition has been for some time alleging that the mismanagement and extravagance of the state government were the main reasons for the financial problems of Kerala.

It had also said in the past that the Central government's policies and its neglect of the state was just one of the reasons for the financial problems and not the sole cause.