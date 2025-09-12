Friday, September 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Kochi Metro to draft Mumbai Water Metro DPR in ₹4.4 crore contract

Kochi Metro to draft Mumbai Water Metro DPR in ₹4.4 crore contract

Kochi Metro Rail wins consultancy contract to prepare the DPR for Mumbai's proposed Water Metro, expanding its role in sustainable mobility beyond Kerala

Kochi Water Metro

The Mumbai project will cover nearly 250 km of waterways, with 29 terminals and 10 proposed routes. The assignment is expected to create significant opportunities for KMRL’s consultancy division while also generating an additional stream of non-ticket revenue for the organisation.

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kochi Metro Rail (KMRL) has won the contract to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mumbai’s proposed Water Metro project, modelled on the successful Kochi Water Metro. The consultancy assignment, worth Rs 4.4 crore, was awarded by the Maharashtra government through a competitive tender process.
 
With this, Kochi Metro has joined the league of national-level consultancies, similar to the pioneering role played by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in the metro rail sector.
 
The DPR will build upon the feasibility study earlier prepared by KMRL’s consultancy wing, which examined water metro connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The proposed network spans key water bodies such as Vaitarna, Vasai, Manori, Thane, Panvel, and Karanja, and envisions extensive commuter connectivity for India’s financial capital.
 
 
“Kochi Metro has taken on the challenging responsibility of preparing detailed plans for implementing the Water Metro in Mumbai, across a diverse terrain of canals, backwaters, port waters, and sea routes. Our expertise from Kochi’s pioneering Water Metro is now being extended to create sustainable mobility solutions for other cities,” said Loknath Behera, managing director, KMRL. “The Water Metro project in Maharashtra will boost intermodal connectivity by integrating rail, road, and river transport. The DPR will be submitted by the end of this year, enabling the Maharashtra government to commence work in 2026,” he added.
 
The Mumbai project will cover nearly 250 km of waterways, with 29 terminals and 10 proposed routes. The assignment is expected to create significant opportunities for KMRL’s consultancy division while also generating an additional stream of non-ticket revenue for the organisation.
 
Beyond Mumbai, KMRL is engaged in multiple inland water transport studies across India. Acting on directions from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the agency has also undertaken feasibility studies for Water Metros in 18 cities across 11 states and two Union Territories. “Reports for Patna and Srinagar have been submitted, while studies for Ahmedabad and Guwahati are nearing completion. These reports will be evaluated by IWAI, paving the way for future DPR preparations,” said Shaji P Janardhanan, chief general manager, water transport, Kochi Metro.
 
Industry observers note that if entrusted with DPR preparation and project implementation in multiple states, KMRL could emerge as an international brand in sustainable urban water transport, extending the success of the Kochi model to cities across India and beyond.

More From This Section

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August; food inflation at -0.69%

india uk fta free trade

British Parliament panel opens inquiry into impact of India-UK FTA

burn, fire, oil, refinery, fossil fuel

World isn't transitioning away from fossil fuel; decades of robust use left

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Rupee sinks to record low on strong dollar demand and tariff concerns

FMCG

Finance ministry, consumer affairs department review MRP circularpremium

Topics : Mumbai Metro Maharashtra government metro projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon