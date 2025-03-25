Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Li-ion batteries under safe harbour rules; threshold raised to Rs 300 cr

Li-ion batteries under safe harbour rules; threshold raised to Rs 300 cr

These changes for businesses engaged in international transactions will apply to assessment years 2025-26 and 2026-27

Additionally, the threshold for availing safe harbour has been increased from Rs 200 crore to Rs 300 crore

Monika Yadav
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has expanded the scope of safe harbour rules — a framework that grants businesses immunity from detailed tax scrutiny if they comply with predefined pricing norms — under the Income-tax Rules, 1962, by including lithium-ion batteries used in electric and hybrid vehicles under the definition of core auto components, as per the notification.
 
Additionally, the threshold for availing safe harbour has been increased from Rs 200 crore to Rs 300 crore. These changes for businesses engaged in international transactions will apply to assessment years 2025-26 and 2026-27.
 
"An entire ecosystem is being set up for manufacturing EVs in India. In this Budget, the FM had announced a complete exemption of customs duty on many capital goods for manufacturing Li-ion batteries in India. Now, bringing the already manufactured Li-ion batteries clearly under safe harbour as an 'auto-component', the income tax disputes on the import of Li-ion batteries are also going to reach certainty to some extent. This will boost the EV industry in India," Vivek Jalan, partner with Tax Connect Advisory Services, said.
 
   

Topics : Direct taxes safe harbour rules Lithium battery

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

