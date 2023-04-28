Logistics clusters over 600 hectares on the cards in Uttar Pradesh



The proposed mega clusters will come up around the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways, apart from the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. The government has identified 600 hectares of land in six districts — Barabanki, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Banda, and Jalaun. Looking to launch projects worth Rs 10 trillion in the next 4-5 months, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has planned to develop manufacturing and logistics clusters spread over 600 hectares of flanking expressway projects.



The basket of projects, which is to be launched in the coming months, is part of the kitty of almost Rs 35 trillion investment proposals totalling more than 19,000 investors received at the UP Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) 2023, held in February. “About 100 hectares of land parcels have been identified in each of the six districts for the proposed manufacturing and logistics clusters,” a government spokesperson said.



Since investors need large swathes of land to set up manufacturing units or for warehousing and logistics needs, the state is moving fast to ramp up the land bank for allotment to companies. Of total investment proposals of Rs 35 trillion, Purvanchal (Eastern UP) and Bundelkhand regions hold Rs 9.54 trillion and Rs 4.27 trillion of investments, respectively. They collectively accounted for almost 40 per cent of the total value of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed during the GIS.

The land will be acquired within a 10 km radius of the expressways as it provides seamless road connectivity to upcoming projects and benefits the local population by creating jobs, thereby spurring the local economy. “In the first phase, 600 hectares of land would be acquired. More land would be arranged according to the future requirement of investors,” the spokesperson added.



Besides, UP is also preparing a blueprint to achieve its ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy in the next 4-5 years. Since the Yogi Adityanath government is focusing on promoting socio-economic development in the laggard Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions, the various policies provide a slew of incentives and subsidies to private investors in these areas.

In this regard, the state government has identified 10 key sectors including law & order, agriculture, social security, infrastructure & industrial development, urban development, rural development, medical & health, education, tourism & culture, and revenue collection.