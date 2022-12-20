LIVE news updates: Yogi's roadshow in Paris evokes overwhelming response

Team Yogi's roadshow evokes overwhelming response in Paris

A roadshow in the French capital by a delagation from the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government evoked a tremendous response, with investors not only expressing their desire to strengthen business ties with the state but also showing a willingness to invest in various sectors, including defence, agriculture, dairy, food processing, IT, renewable energy and water transport, stated a government release.

The delegation, led by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and IT Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, reached on Monday and met representatives of the big industrial houses of France, inviting them to invest in Uttar Pradesh and to the 'Global Investors Summit', which is to be held from February 10 to 12, next year.

Centre set to offer wheat to millers, biscuit makers to tame prices: Report

India is set to offer 2 to 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers and biscuit makers as part of efforts to cool record high prices, two government sources said, even as state reserves have dropped to the lowest in six years.

Wheat prices have surged in India this year after a sudden rise in temperatures hit crop yields and output.

UN chief strongly hopes for Ukraine war to end in 2023

The United Nations chief expressed strong hopes that the Ukraine war will end in 2023 and on other global hotspots condemned the Iranian government's crackdown on demonstrators, urged all countries to fight terrorist threats from the extreme right and called on the international community to tell Israel's new right-wing government that there is no alternative to the two-state solution.

In a wide-ranging end-of-year news conference on Monday, Secretary-General said he sees no prospect of talks to end the war in Ukraine in the immediate future and expects the already escalating military conflict to continue. But he called for everything possible to be done to halt the most devastating conflict in Europe since World War II by the end of 2023 -- which he strongly hopes will happen.