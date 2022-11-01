JUST IN
A leg-up for logistics

The multi-pronged National Logistics Policy is a well-timed initiative

logistics sector | logistics | manufacturing

Vinayak Chatterjee 

Vinayak Chatterjee

The thrust on logistics comes at a time when worldwide seminal changes are being seen in the way goods are being transported. From being back-office cost centres, logistics departments are increasingly being recognised as value-drivers. With global supply chains being the new normal, manufacturing is beginning to look like sophisticated integration of just-in-time components from all over. The value-weight ratio is on the rise. Containerisation and palletisation are able to bundle discreet packages into more efficient bulk handling modes. E-commerce ambitions are about ever-increasing battles for reducing delivery times. And technical advances, from drone deliveries to seamless multi-modalism, signal the immensity of changes still waiting to happen.

