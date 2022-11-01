A leg-up for logistics

The thrust on comes at a time when worldwide seminal changes are being seen in the way goods are being transported. From being back-office cost centres, departments are increasingly being recognised as value-drivers. With global supply chains being the new normal, is beginning to look like sophisticated integration of just-in-time components from all over. The value-weight ratio is on the rise. Containerisation and palletisation are able to bundle discreet packages into more efficient bulk handling modes. E-commerce ambitions are about ever-increasing battles for reducing delivery times. And technical advances, from drone deliveries to seamless multi-modalism, signal the immensity of changes still waiting to happen.