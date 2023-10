India and the UAE are looking at waysto further expand the rupee-dirham trade, as it would have a “huge” impact on bilateral trade, Commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. He added that trade in domestic currencies will help save at least 5 per cent on all trade between the two countries.

“We have looked at further expanding the rupee-dirham trade, which has been operationalised with the efforts of the central bank of the UAE and the RBI,” he told reporters in Abu Dhabi.