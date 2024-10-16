Business Standard
Madhya Pradesh hopes to get technology boost at mining conclave 2024

During the strategic and technical sessions of the conclave, there will be discussions on topics like coal and energy, limestone and cement industry and mineral beneficiation, among others

BS Reporter Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh Government is set to host the ‘Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave-2024’ in capital Bhopal on Thursday and Friday to give a fillip to investment in the sector.

Besides attracting investment to the state, the two-day conclave will also seek ways to promote efficient utilisation of the state’s mineral resources by adopting new technologies.

Chief secretary of the state Anurag Jain will deliver the keynote address at the conclave and inaugurate an exhibition based on the mineral resources of Madhya Pradesh.

At the conclave, there will be presentations on mineral resources, investment opportunities and prospects of the petroleum and hydrocarbon sector.
 

Drone technology and digital solutions for mines will also be discussed by the experts. The strategic sessions will take up topics like coal, energy, limestone, cement industry, mineral-beneficiation and M-Sand.

During the conclave, principal secretary, mineral resources department, Sanjay Kumar Shukla will deliver the inaugural address. MP cadre IAS and director general of hydrocarbons, Pallavi Jain Govil, will discuss the prospects of the petroleum and hydrocarbon sector. Rajib Maitra, partner, Deloitte, will give a presentation on the potential of the mineral sector in Madhya Pradesh.

During the strategic and technical sessions of the conclave, there will be discussions on topics like coal and energy, limestone and cement industry and mineral beneficiation, among others.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the mineral rich states of the country. Major mineral resources found in the state include coal, limestone, diamond, and pyrophyllite. Madhya Pradesh is the fourth largest coal-producing state in the country. It holds 9 per cent of the total limestone reserves in the country, making it an ideal investment location for the cement industry.

Also, about 90 per cent of the country's diamond reserves are found in Madhya Pradesh, specifically in Panna and Chhatarpur. In this regard, five blocks have been identified for diamond business parks and composite licenses.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

