Mining case: Complaint against me politically motivated, says Kumaraswamy

He said that investigations regarding mining cases against him have been ongoing for 12 years

HD Kumaraswamy

Minister of Heavy Industries H. D. Kumaraswamy (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy stated that he will respond legally to the complaint made against him by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Chandrashekar in connection with the alleged illegal mining case.

He said that the complaint against him was politically motivated.

Kumaraswamy while speaking to the media in Bengaluru said, "The officer has claimed that I threatened him. Where have I threatened him? I have made my statements regarding him with evidence. How can that be considered a threat? This complaint against me is politically motivated. I will not be intimidated by this, nor should he fear me."

 

Kumaraswamy acknowledged that he had held a press conference about that officer, stating, "The media reported what I spoke. Everyone knows about the letter that officer sent to his colleagues after that press conference."

Kumaraswamy further said, "This matter will go to court, and I will face it there. I am not someone who runs away in fear. Neither should he fear me, nor will I fear him. Investigations regarding mining cases against me have been ongoing for 12 years. I have always cooperated when called. Have I ever said I wouldn't come?"

He remarked that some people in the state Congress government are politically motivated.

"The complaint filed against me is politically driven. The government is protecting the officer who filed the complaint. Let them protect him; there is a court, and I will face it there. I have faith in the judiciary," he concluded.

The ADGP has filed a formal complaint against Kumaraswamy accusing him of making false allegations and threatening him to obstruct an ongoing investigation into an illegal mining case.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

