Home / Economy / News / Maharashtra govt, Lodha ink ₹30,000 cr MoU for Palava data centre park

Maharashtra govt, Lodha ink ₹30,000 cr MoU for Palava data centre park

The Maharashtra government and Lodha Developers signed an MoU worth Rs 30,000 crore to build a 370-acre green integrated data centre park in Palava, expected to create 6,000 jobs

Maharashtra

Through the MoU, the Maharashtra government will facilitate Lodha Developers in obtaining necessary permissions, fiscal incentives, and other approvals from the concerned departments of the state under existing policies and regulations.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

A year after approving green integrated data centre parks in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 30,000 crore with Lodha Developers to set up a data centre park in Palava, a planned urban township near Dombivli in the MMR.
 
The investment is expected to create 6,000 direct and indirect jobs. The park, spread over 370 acres with a planned capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW), is designed to host multiple leading international and domestic players. Combined investments of over Rs 30,000 crore are anticipated from Lodha and various data centre operators, Lodha said.
 
 
In 2019, the Maharashtra government declared integrated data centres a ‘thrust area’ for industrial growth. To encourage their growth, it introduced a policy for green integrated data centre parks in October 2024.
 
Under this policy, data centres, which are major consumers of electricity, will be powered by green and alternative energy sources. Initially, three such parks will be developed in the MMR region. 

“The green integrated data centre parks policy will not only create employment opportunities and boost Maharashtra’s and India’s economy, but will also operate on clean and green energy sources, benefiting generations. At Lodha, we have taken giant leaps towards sustainability and are aiming for net zero across all our operations in the coming years. We are committed to the success of the Green Integrated Data Centre Park and look forward to many such partnerships with the government, enabling India to become a global leader by 2047,” said Abhishek Lodha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lodha Developers.
 
Through the MoU, the Maharashtra government will facilitate Lodha Developers in obtaining necessary permissions, fiscal incentives, and other approvals from the concerned departments of the state under existing policies and regulations.
 
According to Lodha’s investor presentation, two large global data centre players acquired land in Palava in 2024 and 2025, with transactions at a rate of Rs 21 crore per acre.
 
Palava is a crucial growth driver for Lodha, expected to deliver Rs 8,000 crore in annual sales at a 50 per cent Ebitda margin over the next decade. Infrastructure projects around the area, including the Mulund-Airoli Tunnel, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the Bullet Train, are expected to further boost sales. The company has a development potential of 600 million square feet in Palava.

Topics : Maharashtra government Lodha Developers Data centre

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

