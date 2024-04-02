Manufacturing PMI in March rises to 16-yr high, employment improves

Indian manufacturing ended FY24 with a “stellar” performance as the headline purchasing managers index (PMI) climbed to a 16-year high of 59.1 in March from 56.9 in February, said a survey on Tuesday.

A figure above 50 denotes expansion and below 50 signifies contraction in HSBC India Manufacturing PMI.



Manufacturing gathered momentum in March on the back of the strongest increase in output and new orders since October 2020, alongside the second-sharpest upturn in input inventories in the history of the survey. “Employment returned to positive territory and firms scaled up buying levels. There was a mild pick-up in cost pressures during March, but customer retention remained a priority for goods producers who raised their charges to the lowest extent in over a year,” said the report.

The March manufacturing PMI is slightly lower than the flash estimate for the month at 59.2 released earlier. The new figure marks the manufacturing output rising for the 33rd month straight and to the greatest extent since October 2020.

Growth in new orders accelerated to the quickest in nearly three-and-a-half years in March, helped by buoyant demand as new work inflows strengthened in domestic and export markets. Sales to Africa, Asia, Europe and the United States helped export orders increase at the fastest pace since May 2022.

“India’s March manufacturing PMI rose to its highest level since 2008 as manufacturing companies expanded hiring in response to strong production and new orders. On the back of strong demand and a slight tightening in capacity, input cost inflation picked up in March,” said Ines Lam, economist, at HSBC.

Growth quickened in consumer, intermediate and investment goods sectors. The steepest expansion in production was seen at investment goods makers.

After leaving payroll numbers broadly unchanged in the two months before, manufacturers in India took in additional workers in March. The pace of job creation was mild, but the best since September 2023.

Anecdotal evidence highlighted the recruitment of mid-level and full-time employees.

Indian companies’ overall sentiment slipped to a four-month low over worries about inflation. “Despite remaining modest by historical standards, cost pressures were at their highest in five months. Companies reported having paid more for cotton, iron, machinery tools, plastics and steel,” said the report.