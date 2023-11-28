Sensex (0.21%)
66107.06 + 137.02
Nifty (0.42%)
19878.70 + 84.00
Nifty Midcap (0.49%)
42254.65 + 204.20
Nifty Smallcap (-0.24%)
6420.70 -15.35
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43874.45 + 105.35
Heatmap

Up to 10% cashback, unlimited lounge access: HSBC credit cards get facelift

HSBC Premier Credit Card has brought offerings for travel, lifestyle and reward points for its existing and new customers

credit card, debit, payments, online, digital, transactions, privacy, card details

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us
HSBC India unveiled a major upgrade to its credit cards on Tuesday, offering up to 10 per cent cashback on dining, food delivery, and groceries, unlimited domestic and international lounge access, and a forex mark-up of 0.99 per cent across geographies, among  other benefits.

The major facelift on its cards- HSBC Premier Credit Card and HSBC Cash Back Credit Card - elevate the experience for its affluent and wider base of mass credit card holders, said the company in a statement. 

According to the London-based bank, the upgraded HSBC Premier Credit Card caters to affluent customers, providing luxury benefits on travel, lifestyle spends, and offering Re 1 for every reward point during redemption. Cardholders also enjoy unlimited domestic and international lounge access with eight international free lounge visits for guests annually. 

The refreshed HSBC Cashback Credit Card on the other hand aims at a broader audience, offers 10 per cent cashback on dining, food delivery, and groceries (capped at Rs 1,000 per statement cycle), along with unlimited 1.5 per cent cashback on other spends, said the lender. 

“We aim to reward them (customers), every single time they make a transaction bringing to them unmatched benefits that offer both convenience and value. We hope our valued customers take advantage of this offer and maximise their benefits during this festive season as also with their everyday spends,” said Sandeep Batra, Head, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India. 

Here is what each card offers

HSBC Premier Credit Card Features:

Welcome Offer: Metal card includes Taj Epicure membership and a Taj voucher worth Rs 12,000 upon activation.

Travel Benefits:
  1. Forex mark-up of 0.99 per cent globally.
  2.  Unlimited domestic and international lounge access, plus eight free lounge visits for guests annually.
  3.  Cardholders can earn one air mile for every reward point across 20+ airlines in Star Alliance, including Air India.
Lifestyle:
  1. Complimentary annual membership to EazyDiner for dining perks.
  2. Additional instant discounts on restaurants.
  3. Movie and event offers from BookMyShow, including buy one, get one free on tickets.
Reward Points:
  1. You can earn 3 reward points for every Rs 100 spent.
  2.  Evergreen reward points come with no expiry date.
Fees:
Joining fee: Rs. 12,000.
 Annual fee: Rs. 20,000 (waived for qualified premier customers of the Bank).

HSBC Cashback Credit Card Features: 

Cashback Benefits:
  1. Up to 10 per cent cashback on dining, food delivery, and grocery.
  2. Unlimited 1.5 per cent cashback on other expenditures.
Airport Lounge Access: Four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per year (one per quarter).

Introductory Offer: Cardholders get an Amazon voucher worth Rs 1,000 with a minimum transaction of Rs 10,000 within the first 30 days of card activation.

Fees:
Joining fee: Rs 999 for new customers.
Renewal fee: Waived off on spending Rs 2 lakh in a year.
Cashback capped at Rs 1,000 per statement cycle for specified categories.

HSBC Cashback Credit Card Spends
Orders
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Spends
Cashback (in%)
Cashback (in Rs)
Grocery
4000
10
400
Dining
3500
10
350
Food delivery
2000
10
200
Coffee
500
10
50
Travel/Flights
6000
1.5
90
Pharmacy/Medicine
1000
1.5
15
Online shopping
4000
1.5
60
Utilities
3000
1.5
45
Fashion/Clothing
4000
1.5
60
Fuel
2000
0
0
Total
30,000
 
1270
Effective cashback
4.20 per cent*

 *The effective cashback will vary based on total spends
The table is only for illustration purpose

This festive season, several banks introduced offers catering to specific customer needs. From gadgets to groceries, travel to dining, credit cards offer exclusive discounts or reward points for specific online retailers and restaurants, amplifying your savings.

For example: The HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card offers 5X Reward Points for every Rs 150 spent on retail at Myntra, Nykaa, Marks & Spencers, and Reliance Digital. Cardholders also enjoy 12 complimentary airport lounge accesses at domestic and international terminals in India, among other benefits.

The SBI Card ELITE provides 5X Reward Points on Dining, Departmental stores, and Grocery Spends. Additionally, cardholders earn 2 Reward Points per Rs 100 on all other spends (excluding fuel).

With the Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card, users receive a free SonyLiv Premium subscription for 1 year (worth Rs 999). The card offers monthly 2 times - Flat Rs 120 off at Swiggy, up to Rs 1000 off on Ajio (minimum spends of Rs 2999), and a 100 per cent discount on the second movie ticket at Paytm Movies.

Also Read

Card devaluation: How to pick between Axis Bank Magnus and HDFC Regalia Gold

HDFC Regalia credit card: Lounge access restricted, will depend on spend

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

Jabra announces festive season deals and offers on Elite range of earbuds

Premier League 2023-24 full schedule, match timings (IST), live streaming

Arbitrage vs liquid funds: Why the former has become an investor darling

Insurance claim rejected? A guide for policyholders to seek redress

Love shopping online, ordering in? How to save with the right credit cards

Update your nominations, review credit report before the year ends

US Embassy in India implements new changes in student visa process

Topics : HSBC India HSBC Holdings travel credit cards credit card points

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon