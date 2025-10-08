Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's UPI expansion continues: Qatar latest to adopt, check full list

India's UPI expansion continues: Qatar latest to adopt, check full list

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal attended the launch of UPI in Doha, Qatar, marking another step in India's growing digital payments expansion abroad

India’s global UPI expansion aims to enable consumers and businesses to make payments seamlessly across borders. Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s digital payments revolution continues to gain global traction, with Qatar becoming the latest country to adopt the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The development further strengthens India’s push for cross-border financial connectivity.
 
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal participated in the official launch of UPI in Doha on Tuesday. The move is expected to deepen India-Qatar digital cooperation and promote faster, more convenient transactions for both nations.
 
UPI, already a household name in India, is being positioned as a key pillar of India’s digital diplomacy — enabling secure, interoperable payments for millions of users globally.

Countries that have adopted UPI

As part of its internationalisation drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed UPI’s global expansion. The platform is now live in several countries, simplifying payments for Indian travellers and supporting local merchants.
 

United Arab Emirates

UPI launched officially on July 3, 2024, and is accepted at over 60,000 merchant locations, including shopping malls and restaurants. The rollout was led by NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) in partnership with Network International, providing seamless and secure payments for Indian visitors.

Bhutan

The first country to adopt UPI standards for QR-based payments, Bhutan introduced the service on July 13, 2021, during a virtual launch attended by India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. UPI complements the earlier RuPay integration, supporting mobile payments at local markets and stores.

Nepal

UPI was launched on March 8, 2024, in partnership with Fonepay Payment Service Ltd. Indian tourists can make QR-based payments at restaurants and shops, while Nepali merchants can accept UPI seamlessly — boosting trade, tourism, and regional growth.

France

The first European country to adopt UPI, launched on February 2, 2024, at the Eiffel Tower. Later expanded to Galeries Lafayette, the rollout was done in collaboration with Lyra Group, enabling quick and secure payments for Indian travellers while helping French retailers tap new markets. 

Mauritius and Sri Lanka

Both countries jointly launched UPI and RuPay on February 12, 2024, enabling instant payments for Indian tourists, students, and diaspora communities. The initiative promotes digital inclusion and reduces dependence on hard currency, aligned with India’s Neighbourhood First policy.

Singapore

UPI was launched virtually on February 21, 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. The linkage enables smooth cross-border transactions between Indian and Singaporean merchants, fostering financial integration in Southeast Asia.

Why India is expanding UPI globally

India’s global UPI expansion aims to enable consumers and businesses to make payments seamlessly across borders. It supports remittance flows, enhances financial inclusion, and strengthens India’s role in shaping the global digital economy.
 
The government envisions UPI as part of a digital public infrastructure model that other nations can adopt or integrate with their own systems. The platform’s success has turned it into a global case study in affordable and scalable fintech innovation.

UPI transaction trends in India

According to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data, UPI transactions in September 2025 stood at 19.63 billion, slightly down 2 per cent from 20.01 billion in August. However, transaction value rose marginally by 0.2 per cent, reaching ₹24.9 trillion compared with ₹24.85 trillion the previous month.
 
On an annual basis, UPI recorded 31 per cent growth in volume and 21 per cent in value compared with September 2024, underscoring sustained consumer trust and digital adoption.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

