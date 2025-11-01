Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / ₹2,000 notes worth ₹5,817 crore remain in circulation, says RBI

₹2,000 notes worth ₹5,817 crore remain in circulation, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023

Note Ban

The facility for exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI since May 19, 2023. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The high-value Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 5,817 crore are still in circulation, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Saturday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

In a statement, the central bank said the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of the currency was announced, has declined to Rs 5,817 crore at the close of business on October 31, 2025.

 

"Thus, 98.37 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned," it said.

Also Read

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

India's foreign exchange reserves drop by $6.93 billion to $695.36 billion

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI's nod for banks' M&A funding may force tweak to sensitive sector normspremium

Bank holidays in November 2025

Bank holidays in November 2025: Check full state-wise list and key dates

T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Stablecoins risk currency substitution: RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar

S Ramann, Chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) (Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar)

We should've competing pension products: PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann

The facility for exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI since May 19, 2023.

From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2,000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, the public can send Rs 2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The issue offices are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The RBI periodically publishes the status of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

India's GST collection increases 4.6% to ₹1.96 trillion in October

Mahendra Dev, Chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

Greater decentralisation needed in India, but states resist: EAC-PM chief

Bonds

RBI rejects bids for 7-year G-sec due to demand for higher yield

fiscal deficit

Centre's fiscal deficit in H1 stood at 36.5% of full-year target

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI board meets in Udaipur, reviews economic, geopolitical developments

Topics : Reserve Bank of India currency notes economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon