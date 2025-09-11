Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Mauritius to facilitate bilateral trade in local currencies: PM Modi

India, Mauritius to facilitate bilateral trade in local currencies: PM Modi

PM Modi also said that both sides will work towards enabling bilateral trade in local currencies following successful launch of UPI and RuPay cards in Mauritius

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

"India has always supported decolonization and the full recognition of Mauritius's sovereignty. And in this, India has stood firmly with Mauritius," PM Modi said. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Varanasi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday announced an over USD 655 million special economic package for Mauritius and signed seven pacts to further expand bilateral ties in several critical sectors with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the two countries as not just partners but a family.

Following talks with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Modi said a free, open, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean is a shared priority for both sides and India remains fully committed to strengthening the security of Mauritius's exclusive economic zone.

Modi also said that both sides will work towards enabling bilateral trade in local currencies following successful launch of UPI and RuPay cards in Mauritius.

 

Under the special economic package, India will assist Mauritius implement at least 10 projects that include strengthening key infrastructure like port, airport, and roads and to set up new schools and hospitals.

"This package is not an assistance. It is an investment in our shared future," Modi said in his media statement.

Also Read

PM Modi in Ahmedabad

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi, host Mauritius PM Ramgoolam today

Jyoti Jeetun

Hopeful of achieving some fine-tuning of DTAA soon: Mauritius ministerpremium

Indian passport

NRIs face residency test upon India return, must stick to 182-day rulepremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI, Bank of Mauritius sign pact to use local currencies in bilateral trade

financial crimes

India, Mauritius sign MoU to boost cooperation against financial crimes

The seven agreements will facilitate boosting cooperation in areas of education, power, hydrography and space research.

The most important pact signed following the Modi-Ramgoolam talks appears to be the one on hydrography under which both sides will work together on joint surveys, navigation charts, and hydrographic data of the exclusive economic zones of Mauritius.

"India and Mauritius are two nations, but our dreams and destiny are one," Modi said.

In his remarks to the media, the prime minister also congratulated Ramgoolam and the people of Mauritius on the conclusion of the Chagos agreement, describing it as a "historic victory" for for the island nation's sovereignty.

"India has always supported decolonization and the full recognition of Mauritius's sovereignty. And in this, India has stood firmly with Mauritius," he said.

In May, the United Kingdom decided to hand over the sovereignty of Chagos Islands including tropical atoll of Diego Garcia to Mauritius under a historic deal.

The UK is giving up the rights of the islands after more than 50 years.

Under the agreement, the UK will have full responsibility for security of strategically-located Diego Garcia.

Ramgoolam, currently on a state visit to India from September 9 to 16, said India-Mauritius ties have entered into a dynamic and forward looking phase.

Modi also referred to close cooperation between the two countries in the maritime sphere.

"India has always stood as the first responder and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region. The refitting of the Mauritius Coast Guard ship is being undertaken in India. In addition, 120 of their officers are also being trained in India," he said.

"Today, an agreement has been concluded on cooperation in the field of hydrography. Over the next five years, we will work together on joint surveys, navigation charts, and hydrographic data of the EEZ," he said.

The prime minister also announced a decision to establish a new directorate of science and technology in Mauritius.

"Very soon, we will also launch the training modules of Mission Karmayogi in Mauritius." The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and the Indian Institute of Plantation Management have entered into agreements with the University of Mauritius, he said.

These agreements will elevate our partnership in research, education, and innovation to new heights, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United Nations

UN Security Council will meet on Russian drone incursions, says Poland

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

India, Mauritius ink deals to boost cooperation across healthcare, energy

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Govt cautions Indian nationals after 'forced deployment' in Russian army

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 14 Chinese aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels near territory

PM Narendra Modi with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

PM Modi speaks to Qatar Amir, reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties

Topics : Narendra Modi India mauritius ties Currency bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon