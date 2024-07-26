Mobile phones, components worth Rs 5.14 trillion produced under PLI scheme

Production of mobile phones, including electronic components and semiconductor packaging, under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for large-scale electronics manufacturing reached Rs 5.14 lakh crore till June 2024, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said that to boost domestic manufacturing and attract investment in mobile phones value chain, including electronic components and semiconductor packaging, Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for large-scale electronics manufacturing was notified on April 1, 2020.

"Till June 30, 2024, incremental investment of Rs 8,390 crores had been made under the PLI scheme. This has led to production of Rs 5,14,960 crores till June 30, 2024," Prasada said.