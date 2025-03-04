Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Modern framework needed to create growth-conducive investment climate: CEA

Modern framework needed to create growth-conducive investment climate: CEA

Nageswaran said India has emerged as the preferred investment destination as evidenced from gross FDI inflows

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

He said India has to do whatever it can domestically to sustain the "mood of constructive optimism" within the country. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said India should have a modern, responsive regulatory framework to create a growth-conducive investment climate, as FDI inflows get impacted due to pressure on global growth.

Addressing the Post Budget Webinar 2025 titled 'Making India Investment Friendly, Nageswaran said India has emerged as the preferred investment destination as evidenced from gross FDI inflows.

"We need to focus on improving regulatory clarity, easing business operation and making sure that plumbing of regulatory framework corresponds with broader vision (of reforms)," he said.

Nageswaran said it is very clear that growth will come under pressure across the world considering the actions taken by various governments over the past one month.

 

He said India has to do whatever it can domestically to sustain the "mood of constructive optimism" within the country.

Also Read

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Relevance of gold as asset class to rise in coming years: CEA Nageswaran

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, BFSI

Tax relief move has reduced demand uncertainty: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha, Chief Economic Advisor

Globalisation may be a thing of the past, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

manufacturing

India has made manufacturing more complicated, says CEA Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Higher tax will drive capital away, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

He said a robust investment climate is necessary, particularly when global FDI flows are likely to be affected due to rising global risk aversion.

"Investment climate needs to be maintained as it would help in capital formation, create jobs and sustain economic growth. A modern responsive regulatory framework is a sine qua non for this to happen. It is a pre-requisite to create growth-conducive investment climate," Nageswaran said.

On hike in FDI limit in the insurance sector to 100 per cent, from 74 per cent, Nageswaran said this will bring in more capital, competition and innovation.

"We need to mull over incremental policy safeguards that would be necessary so that increased FDI benefits are available to consumers and economy," Nageswaran said.  Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran also said the new model text for bilateral investment treaty (BIT) will be better aligned to the demands of a dynamic global investment environment, while safeguarding India's sovereign rights and regulatory space.  Nageswaran said investors now seek stronger protection for their investments, especially in emerging economies, and this has necessitated an update of the model BIT to align it with international norms, while ensuring that the country remains an attractive investment destination, especially for medium enterprises.

"The new model BIT therefore will be more attuned to the demands of a dynamic global investment environment. At the same time, we will reflect India's sovereign rights and the importance of regulatory space so that public policy priorities are not constrained by international legal obligations," Nageswaran said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

steel, steel exports

Steel imports from China, S Korea, and Japan hit record high during Apr-Jan

PremiumQuality Control Orders

How quality control orders are crippling India's trade competitiveness

PremiumThe Economic Survey said MSMEs face extensive compliance requirements and significant bottlenecks with access to affordable and timely funding being some of the core concerns

NITI Aayog plans policy for medium-size firms to aid their growth

PremiumCoal

Centre plans to auction 30 underground coal mines in the next round

PremiumPort cargo, port, trade, cargo

Cargo growth at major ports slowed in 10MFY25, shows ministry data

Topics : CEA Indian Economy economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025NAPS Global India IPOIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon