Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Modi retaining power under changed conditions to make reforms challenging'

The note from Emkay also said that market reforms like those related to land, agriculture, and labour are now "off the table"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda at the party headquarters after poll verdict, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retaining power in the general elections under "changed circumstances" will make the implementation of critical reforms challenging, economists said on Tuesday.
Economists said the results, wherein trends and leads showed the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being set to win around 295 seats but Modi's BJP falling short of the halfway mark of 272 by itself, are a "negative surprise".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"It is likely that Narendra Modi will return as PM for a third term. However, he will have to contend with changed circumstances," a note from the domestic brokerage Emkay said, adding that the broad direction of the economic policy is unlikely to change.
Seeming to concur on the same, analysts at Swiss brokerage UBS said it expects the government to push supply-side reforms, including manufacturing, simplification of regulatory processes, labour law implementation, skill development and creating employment opportunities.
"However, we think implementation of tougher reforms, including land reforms, a big boost to infrastructure spending, divestment, farm bills, Uniform Civil Code, One Nation One Elections amongst others will be challenging," it said.
 
The brokerage added that these will matter a lot for the overall narrative for investor sentiment.
The note from Emkay also said that market reforms like those related to land, agriculture, and labour are now "off the table".
Privatisation and asset monetisation are also at risk, which could drag government capex in the short term, it added.
"A narrow margin victory for the BJP... could lead to faster required reforms which will further support India's growth story," private sector lender RBL Bank's Achala Jethmalani said.
Emkay said the BJP will be dependent on regional allies like Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United), and will have to make policy adjustments accordingly.
Also, there will be greater demand to stimulate consumption in the economy from both the BJP and allies, it added.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon