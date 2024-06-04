Financial markets were given artificial booster dose by exit polls: Cong

As financial markets went for a tumble on Tuesday after the trends of the Lok Sabha poll results showed that the BJP was not getting a majority on its own, the Congress said the markets were given an artificial booster dose by the exit polls and have now turned turbulent.

The Congress also recalled the words of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2004 to say that the party is committed to an orderly and healthy development of the financial markets that reflect the fundamentals of the economy.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government provided a fear-free and intimidation-free 10-year period (2004-14) for the private sector that helped the country achieve its highest GDP growth.

"Financial markets that were given an artificial booster dose by the exit polls are turbulent today. In this context, it is wise to recall the words of Dr Manmohan Singh on May 17th 2004, the last occasion on which the markets were faced with prospect of such regime change," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Recalling Singh's words, he said, "There is absolutely no need for panic in the market. Very soon the alliance will unveil its CMP. The CMP will demonstrate the commitment of the United Progressive Alliance to fiscal discipline, realistic growth-oriented tax policies, control of unproductive and wasteful public expenditure and increased emphasis on agricultural growth, education, health, food security and social security in the context of a fast-growing economy that is integrating with the world as well."



"The Congress is committed to the orderly and healthy development of the financial markets that reflect the fundamentals of the economy. Our tax policies and foreign direct investment regime will be pro-growth and will create an environment favourable for both Indian and foreign enterprises," Ramesh said, quoting Singh's words.

He added that what followed in 2004 was a "fear-free and intimidation-free decade for the private sector -- a decade of the highest GDP growth India has ever seen, along with the highest private investment as a share of GDP".

Early trends of the Lok Sabha poll results on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA, which appears to be losing big in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, although it is expected to form the government with about 290 seats.