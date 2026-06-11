Modi seeks time-bound goals for Viksit Bharat as global risks rise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for stronger Centre-state coordination and a monitoring framework with 100-day and five-year targets to achieve the Viksit Bharat vision by 2047, while stressing the need to strengthen India's resolve towards self-reliance, particularly in the energy sector.

“The world is passing through a period of uncertainty and instability, yet India continues to move forward on its growth trajectory with confidence and determination. As India progresses towards achieving the vision of #ViksitBharat, our collective responsibility becomes even greater,” Niti Aayog posted on X quoting Modi, after the prime minister chaired the 11th Governing Council meeting of the central government’s think tank.

This year’s theme of the governing council meeting was “Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat@2047”. The meeting was attended by chief ministers (CMs), Lt governors and administrators representing 28 states and five Union territories. This was the first time when CMs of all 28 states participated in the meeting.

“The states have a paramount role in realising the dream of a Viksit Bharat. In this context, highlighted the need for a monitoring framework and the states to set targeted 100-day, five-year, 10-year goals that will help achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat,” Modi posted on X.

The PM said cooperation, dialogue, and sharing should guide interactions among the States. “NITI Aayog can play an important role as a platform for collaboration, enabling states to exchange ideas and work together towards the vision of #ViksitBharat,” he said, adding that the vision of Viksit Bharat should become the collective resolve of every state, district, block and village.

Highlighting the importance of good governance, transparency, and infrastructure for attracting investment, Modi urged states to focus on branding, ease of doing business, and emerging opportunities in sectors such as data centres and artificial intelligence. He emphasised that artificial intelligence (AI) should be viewed as an opportunity, and called for greater efforts to equip people with the skills required for the future economy.

Highlighting the significance of demographic dividend, Modi said it is a “historic opportunity” that India cannot afford to lose. “Creating the right ecosystem for our youth through quality education, demand-driven skilling and employment opportunities must remain a priority. Empowered youth will be the driving force behind our journey towards #ViksitBharat,” he added.

PM Modi said the free trade agreements (FTAs) India has recently inked present significant opportunity for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enabling them to prepare for global markets by adhering to international standards and enhancing competitiveness.

Modi also drew attention to concerns arising from El Niño conditions and appealed to states to promote water conservation and encourage natural and organic farming practices. He noted that the purchase of 1.1 million tonnes (MT) of organic manure by farmers during the current Kharif season reflected growing confidence in sustainable agriculture.

On the lines of aspirational districts, 100 districts should be identified in the field of agriculture to bring positive results, he said. The PM also urged states to take the lead on this so that a phenomenal change can be achieved through the aspirational approach.

Modi advised states to prioritise education, skilling, safety and empowerment of women to unlock their full potential and drive India’s development journey. He also called upon states to work towards increasing the number of Lakhpati Didis from three crore to six crore and stressed the importance of ensuring a safe and secure environment for Nari Shakti.

Niti Aayog vice chairperson (VC) Ashok Lahiri said making energy prices competitive and ensuring energy availability was an issue raised by several CMs during the meeting.

“One of the things talked about was spreading solar energy on rooftops in residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and government buildings so that household dependence on grid electricity is reduced and the subsidy problem becomes manageable. Members (CMs) also said nuclear energy is now safe. We don’t have to worry about Japan (the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster) or Chernobyl (nuclear disaster of 1986 in Ukraine),” said Lahiri.

NITI Aayog member Abhay Karandikar said the private sector would have a high participation in the sector due to the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, and it could enable states in their ambitions for attracting data centre investments.

According to Lahiri, the PM also stressed on how grievance disposal needs to be quick and ease of doing business must be ensured. Decriminalisation at the city level for ease of doing business was discussed, added NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba.

Quality of life in cities was also a major theme during the discussions.

Lahiri said the PM and CMs discussed fallouts of disorderly urbanisation, stressing the need for planned urbanisation.

“The PM said all states should double up GDP (gross domestic product) estimation at the district level and Uttar Pradesh has been doing it for six years. That (district estimates) will come up in the coming months and years,” said economist and NITI Aayog member KV Raju.

He added that 20 states have developed their Viksit (Developed) State by 2047 documents, in line with the Centre’s own Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, and 10 more state visions are expected.

Lahiri revealed that Tamil Nadu CM Vijay told the council that the state aims to become a $1.5 trillion economy by 2035.

The NITI Aayog stressed the need for more participation by industry on skilling. “Industrialists complain about skill sets not being available. As new technology comes, we have to adapt. The other thing that was emphasised was participation of industry. We must know from the industry what skill sets they want,” said Lahiri.