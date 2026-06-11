Trump congratulates Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM
Modi reached the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving prime minister on Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru
Listen to This Article
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister.
Modi reached the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving prime minister on Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
"Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister And a Great One he is," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 12:34 AM IST