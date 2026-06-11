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Home / World News / Trump congratulates Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Trump congratulates Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Modi reached the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving prime minister on Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru

Modi Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 12:34 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister.

Modi reached the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving prime minister on Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister And a Great One he is," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him," he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump India Prime Minister US India relations

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 12:34 AM IST

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