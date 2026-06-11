Trump congratulates Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister.

Modi reached the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving prime minister on Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister And a Great One he is," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him," he said.