Hindustan Copper to build new ₹400 crore concentrator plant in MP: CMD

Hindustan Copper to build new ₹400 crore concentrator plant in MP: CMD

The state-run company expects to start the construction work on the new facility next year. It has a 2.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) concentrator plant at Malanjkhand currently

Hindustan Copper Ltd

Hindustan Copper Ltd looks to build a new ₹400-crore concentrator plant with 3 million tonnes per annum capacity at Malanjkhand in Madhya Pradesh. Image: https://mines.gov.in/

Press Trust of India Malanjkhand (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd looks to build a new ₹400-crore concentrator plant with 3 million tonnes per annum capacity at Malanjkhand in Madhya Pradesh in the next two-three years as part of plans to triple its ore production capacity, a top company official said.

The state-run company expects to start the construction work on the new facility next year. It has a 2.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) concentrator plant at Malanjkhand currently.

A concentrator plant processes mined ore to separate valuable minerals from waste rock. The facility produces a concentrated product containing a higher proportion of desired minerals. The concentrated product is then sent to further processing stages, such as smelting or refining, to produce the final metal or mineral.

 

In an interview with PTI, Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Kumar Singh said that state-run consultancy firm Mecon is preparing a tender document and technical design for the plant which will have a capacity of 3 MTPA. 

The construction of the plant, Singh said, is likely to begin next year. The company plans to fund the plant through internal resources.

A company official said that the company is also planning to come up with another concentrator plant with a capacity of 3 MTPA at the Rakha mine in Jharkhand.

The company currently operates Malanjkhand Copper Concentrator Plant in Madhya Pradesh, Ghatshila Concentrator Plant in Jharkhand and Khetri concentrator plant in Rajasthan.

The state-owned firm plans to triple its ore production capacity from the current 4 MTPA to 12.2 MTPA by 2030-31.

Hindustan Copper is engaged in copper ore mining and holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country.

The company recorded its highest-ever revenue from operations at Rs 2,070.97 crore in FY 2024-25, reflecting a robust year-on-year increase of 21 per cent from Rs 1,717 crore in FY 2023-24. Its Profit After Tax rose by 42 per cent to Rs 468.53 crore in FY25, up from Rs 295.41 crore in FY24.

The company is currently focused on the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore to produce and sell copper concentrate, which gives it better profitability in this dynamic market.

HCL operates copper mines at Malanjkhand, Khetri and Ghatsila.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hindustan Copper Madhya Pradesh copper

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

CUES UG Result 2025
