India's fuel demand declines 4.7% to 20.31 MMT in June, shows govt data

India's fuel demand declines 4.7% to 20.31 MMT in June, shows govt data

India is the world's third-largest consumer and importer of oil. The data is a proxy for the country's oil demand

India will take measures to safeguard domestic fuel supplies, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said last month, after U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear sites raised the risk of disruption of Middle Eastern oil and gas and soaring energy prices. Representational Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

India's fuel consumption in June fell by 4.7 per cent month on month to 20.31 million metric tonnes, oil ministry data showed on Monday.

India is the world's third-largest consumer and importer of oil. The data is a proxy for the country's oil demand.

On a yearly basis, fuel demand in June was up 1.9 per cent from 19.94 million tons last year, but was down 4.7 per cent on a month-on-month basis, data on the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell's website showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, fell 6.9 per cent to 3.52 million tons in June, compared with 3.78 million tons in May, but were up 6.7 per cent from levels seen a year ago.

 

Diesel consumption was up 1.6 per cent on a yearly basis and totaled 8.11 million metric tons in June.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 4.9 per cent to 2.53 million metric tons month on month, while naphtha sales rose 3 per cent to 1.03 million metric tons. 

On a yearly basis, LPG and naphtha sales rose 9.1 per cent and about 2 per cent, respectively.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 16 per cent lower in June, in comparison with May.

"Due to the seasonality in Indian demand - demand falls during the monsoon season - June demand is lower than May. Normally demand is trending seasonally lower until August/September," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

India's services sector enjoyed its strongest growth in ten months in June, fuelled by robust demand and cooling price pressures, a survey showed on Thursday.

India will take measures to safeguard domestic fuel supplies, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said last month, after U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear sites raised the risk of disruption of Middle Eastern oil and gas and soaring energy prices. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

