Monday, July 07, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Sebi to upgrade surveillance against derivatives manipulation: Chairman

Sebi to upgrade surveillance against derivatives manipulation: Chairman

Sebi said it is upgrading its surveillance to investigate instances of derivatives manipulation

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, SEBI, at the launch event of the Proxy Advisory Recommendations Feature on the e-Voting System in the Investor app, at the NSE India office today

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said that the markets regulator is upgrading its surveillance to examine cases of derivatives manipulation. His remark comes days after Sebi found New York-based hedge fund Jane Street was manipulating stock indexes.
 
"There may not be many more such cases," said Pandey, as quoted by news agency Reuters.  
Earlier, Sebi had banned New York-based Jane Street and its group companies from the domestic market for allegedly manipulating the Nifty Bank index. Pandey had warned on Saturday that market manipulations, such as those allegedly committed by Jane Street, will not be tolerated.     What is Jane Street?
 
 
Jane Street employs over 3,000 people across five offices located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The firm trades stocks from 45 countries. According to Sebi’s order, between January 2023 and March 2025, four related entities earned a combined profit of $5 billion through equity options trading in India.
 
Why is Jane Street in the news?
 
Sebi stated that Jane Street, as a group, initially purchased large amounts of banking stocks and futures, causing a temporary rise in the banking index. Subsequently, they sold substantial quantities of the same stocks and futures. This significant buying activity influenced retail investors to invest, resulting in market manipulation, according to Sebi.    The rise in derivatives trading, which has also been driven by retail investors, has prompted the market regulator to limit the number of contract expiries and increase lot sizes to make such trades more expensive. According to the Futures Industry Association, India is the largest derivatives market worldwide, representing almost 60 per cent of the 7.3 billion equity derivatives traded globally in April.
         

More From This Section

PremiumEQUALITY RANKING

High equality ranking for India masks deeper gaps, say economists

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

US close to several trade deals, announcements expected in days: Bessent

PremiumUS visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

Statsguru: Indian students caught in crosshairs of tighter US visa rules

exports, imports, trade

Ball in Washington's court on India-US interim trade pact before July 9

Modi Trump

India-US trade deal awaits Trump's nod ahead of July 9 tariff deadline

Topics : SEBI Markets News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon