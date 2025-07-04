Ladli Behna Yojana monthly aid to be ₹1500 after Diwali: MP CM Yadav

More than 1.27 crore women beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh government's flagship Ladli Behna Yojana will get ₹1500 as monthly aid from Diwali, up from the current ₹1250, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday.
He said a special budget of ₹27,147 crore has been earmarked for women, including ₹18,699 crore for the Ladli Behna scheme, he said.
"Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries would receive ₹1,250 plus an additional ₹250 on Raksha Bandhan. After Diwali, the monthly benefit would be hiked to ₹1,500," he said at a women's empowerment and tribal pride conference in Sarai here.
He also said 51 lakh girls have benefited from the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, receiving ₹672 crore in total assistance.
The Ladli Behna Yojana was started on June 10, 2023 by then CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The aid at the time was ₹1000, which gradually got raised to ₹1250.
The scheme is credited with giving the ruling BJP a resounding victory in the November 2023 assembly polls.
Speaking on the occasion, Yadav also said more than 9,000 tribal families have been granted land rights under the Forest Rights Act.
He also promised 33 percent reservation for women in upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.