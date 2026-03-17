Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 10:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Mospi flags FY27 fund shortfall despite years of underspending, surrenders

Mospi flags FY27 fund shortfall despite years of underspending, surrenders

Mospi flags FY27 fund shortfall despite years of underspending and large surrenders, as a parliamentary panel highlights gaps in utilisation and fiscal planning

Annual government spending has shot up. Fiscal deficit concerns remain. Between the Centre and states, sometimes one has scored over the other. An overview of government finances since 1975

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) has told the Standing Committee on Finance that its Financial Year 2026–27 (FY27) budgetary allocation of Rs 4,522.25 crore will not be enough to meet physical targets under key programmes, given that it had sought a much higher outlay and internally projected Rs 1,609.74 crore for the Capacity Development Scheme alone.
 
Yet, over the past few years, the ministry has repeatedly received less at the Budget Estimates stage than it asked for, and has then struggled to spend even that. In 2023–24, against a BE of Rs 5,443.40 crore and RE of Rs 3,961.01 crore, actual expenditure was just Rs 2,469.49 crore, while surrenders touched nearly Rs 2,974 crore. Similar gaps had marked other years; FY23 saw Rs 1,681 crore surrendered, and FY25 Rs 1,433 crore.
 
 
The 35th Report of the Standing Committee on Finance, tabled on Tuesday, lays bare this paradox as the statistics machinery pushes ambitious reforms amid tight funds. The ministry pointed to Covid-19 delays, fund-flow transitions and slow state spending for shortfalls, but admitted schemes like Support for Statistical Strengthening (SSS) suffer from an “input-based financing model”, disbursing funds without clear output links.
 
Committee data further shows the trend: Mospi sought Rs 6,753 crore for FY26 but got Rs 5,471 crore, and the actuals as of December 31, 2025, stood at Rs 5,116 crore against RE of Rs 5,551 crore.
 
The panel recommended the ministry proceed with its planned initiatives as per the projected trajectory and ensure optimal utilisation of the currently allocated funds. “If further financial requirements emerge to meet the physical targets, the Ministry may seek additional fund through Supplementary Demands for Grants,” it added.

Also Read

audit, nfra

NFRA suggests stronger internal control operations for audit companies

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

SC to hear challenge against EPF rules governing international workers

SC, Supreme Court

Choosing between RERA and consumer court for action against builders, duespremium

insurance irdai

Irdai clears Allianz Jio Reinsurance, Kiwi General Insurance to begin ops

Neeraj Kumar, MD and head of corporate banking, South Asia at Citi

ECB volumes may grow 25-30% to $65 billion in FY27: Citibank executive

 
In a separate report by the Standing Committee, a persistent spending rush was highlighted by the Ministry of Planning's (NITI Aayog) Quarterly Expenditure Plan (QEP), violating Department of Economic Affairs guidelines limiting Q4 expenditure to no more than 33 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE). In FY2025–26, Q4 projected utilisation hit Rs 139.17 crore against a QEP of Rs 145.03 crore (95.96 per cent), after sluggish early quarters: Q1 at 40.76 per cent (Rs 148.37 crore actual vs Rs 364.03 crore QEP), Q2 at 64.48 per cent (Rs 158.63 crore), and Q3 at 48.53 per cent.
 
“The Committee also notes that this spending pattern is suggestive of administrative bottlenecks hindering a steady fiscal flow,” the committee noted. It recommends internal reviews, synchronising sanctions with QEP, and ensuring the first two quarters achieve at least 50 per cent of targets to promote steady fiscal discipline.
 
The Committee further noted that there is stark divergence between ambitious physical targets and actual ground-level delivery under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), primarily driven by a three-year fiscal slump. “Since FY2023–24, actual expenditure has plummeted from 62 per cent to a low of 17 per cent in 2024–25, before slight recovery in 2025–26,” it highlighted.
 

More From This Section

Brent crude, crude oil

Crude above $100: What it means for India's economy and energypremium

LPG cylinder, LPG

Lack of alternatives, pilferage, pricing gaps strain OMCs' LPG networkpremium

Urban Unemployment, Jobless, NSSO

Two-thirds of unemployed youth are graduates: State of Working India report

High temperatures

Policy response to heatwaves remains cool even as nationwide instances growpremium

GST revenues November 2025, India GST collection slowdown, GST compensation cess dip, GST rate rationalisation impact, indirect tax revenues India, festive demand GST, imports GST growth, GST refunds decline, ICRA Aditi Nayar GST outlook, consumption

HCs tighten scrutiny of GST enforcement actions amid due process concerns

Topics : Government expenses Finance News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayVivo T5c 5G SpecsGold and Silver Rate TodayOPPO K14 5GIran's Security Chief Ali LariPOCO X8 Pro SeriesPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictPersonal Finance