MSME ministry targets onboarding 500,000 micro, small enterprises on ONDC

The Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday launched an initiative to facilitate the onboarding of five lakh micro and small enterprises on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

Titled MSME TEAM, the initiative will provide financial assistance for onboarding, cataloguing, account management, logistics, packaging material, and design. "Half of these beneficiary MSEs will be women-owned enterprises," the MSME ministry said in a statement.

Addressing an event on International MSME Day, Manjhi said MSMEs will be a key force in the movement towards Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. Manjhi further added that six pillars have been identified on which his ministry will prioritise: formalisation and access to credit; increased access to markets and e-commerce adoption; increased productivity through modern technology; enhanced skill levels and digitalisation in the service sector; support to the Khadi Village and Coir industry to globalise them; and the empowerment of women and artisans through enterprise creation.

The minister also launched the Yashasvini campaign for mass awareness aimed at formalising women-owned informal micro-enterprises. It will provide capacity building, training, handholding, and mentorship to these enterprises.

"A series of campaigns will be organised by the Ministry of MSME in collaboration with other Central Ministries/Departments/State Governments and Women Industry Associations during FY24-25, focusing on Tier 2 and 3 cities in the country," the ministry said in the release.

Manjhi highlighted the need for adopting digital and technological solutions by MSMEs in a rapidly changing industrial landscape. He mentioned that legal reforms in the MSME sector, as part of ongoing government reforms, will act as a force multiplier.

The event was also attended by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal; Union Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje; World Bank Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame; India International Arbitration Centre Chairperson Justice (Retd.) Hemant Gupta; law secretary Rajiv Mani; and MSME secretary S.C.L. Das.