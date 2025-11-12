Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 08:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pre-Budget talks: MSMEs urge relief package for exporters hit by US tariff

MSME players in pre-Budget talks seek collateral-free credit, relaxed NPA norms, and tax reliefs to offset the impact of a 50% US tariff hike on exports and ease liquidity pressures

They also urged allowing GST refunds on purchases of plant and machinery, noting that manufacturers currently cannot claim input tax credit refunds on capital goods, which increases upfront investment costs.

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) players on Wednesday urged the central government to announce a relief package, including collateral-free credit, for exporters affected by the 50 per cent tariff hike imposed by the US.
 
In a pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and finance ministry officials, MSME representatives proposed a credit support plan similar to the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. They suggested an additional loan of 20 per cent of the amount outstanding at the time of the tariff announcement and an interest subsidy of 3–5 per cent to ease borrowing costs.
 
Sectors such as marine product, apparel, and automotive component have reported a 30–60 per cent fall in export sales due to the higher tariffs. Industry groups estimate that this may raise the non-performing assets (NPAs) of MSMEs by about 4 per cent.
 
 
The sector has also sought easier access to collateral-free credit under existing government schemes to help small exporters manage working capital needs. Another key suggestion is to revise the rule for classifying loans as NPAs. MSMEs have requested that the recognition period be extended from 90 days to 180 days, citing long payment cycles and supply-chain disruptions.
 
In direct and indirect taxes, MSMEs have sought an increase in the limit for tax-free conversion of private companies into limited liability partnerships. The current limit — ₹60 lakh turnover or ₹5 crore in assets — was set in 2009. They want this raised to ₹50 crore for both turnover and assets, in line with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act. They have also proposed a one-time amnesty for such tax-free conversions.

For small and growing companies, the representatives have asked for removal of the dividend tax for firms with turnover up to ₹1,000 crore. They said the combined burden of corporate income-tax and dividend tax discourages entrepreneurs from incorporating their businesses.
 
Under the goods and services tax (GST) system, MSMEs have pointed to problems caused by the inverted duty structure following the merger of slabs under GST 2.0. In some cases, inputs are taxed at 18 per cent while final goods attract 5 per cent, locking up working capital. They have proposed an 8 per cent concessional GST rate on inputs used in such cases and automatic, time-bound GST refunds. They also suggested allowing GST refunds on purchases of plant and machinery. At present, manufacturers cannot claim input tax credit refunds on capital goods, increasing the upfront cost of new equipment.
 
On the manufacturing and export front, MSMEs have raised concerns about the growing number of quality control orders (QCOs) on inputs and intermediate goods, saying these have disrupted production and exports. The sector has proposed a self-certification system or verification at ports, and suspension of QCOs where domestic capacity is inadequate.
 
They have also suggested launching a Technology Mission for MSMEs to identify and bridge technology gaps across clusters. Another proposal is to promote private trading houses to support MSME exports, similar to global trading companies such as Mitsui and Cargill.
 
For ease of doing business, MSMEs have requested an increase in the mandatory tax audit limit from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore. They have also sought a revision of the thresholds for corporate social responsibility obligations. The current limits — ₹500 crore turnover and ₹5 crore profit — were fixed a decade ago. The sector has suggested raising these thresholds and linking the profit condition to 10 per cent of turnover instead.

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman MSMEs Pre-Budget meetings Indian Economy

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

