Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / NDA's policies marching India forward into the middle income trap: Congress

NDA's policies marching India forward into the middle income trap: Congress

Congress leader P Chidambaram released the report prepared by the party's Research Department, which former Rajya Sabha M V Rajeev Gowda heads

P Chidambaram

Chidambaram said India facing an economic slowdown. To a question whether India might face recession, he said, the economy will not go into a recession even if there is no government in India. (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On the eve of the tabling of the Economic Survey for 2024-25 in Parliament, the Congress on Thursday released a report titled “Real State of the Economy”, which blamed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s economic policies for “marching India forward into the middle income trap, which will make India ‘uncompetitive, underproductive and unequal’”.
 
Congress leader P Chidambaram released the report, prepared by the party’s Research Department, which former Rajya Sabha M V Rajeev Gowda heads.
 
The report argued a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the 6 per cent range was insufficient to create jobs for India’s growing youth population, especially when rapid technological change was disrupting the future of jobs.
 
 
“It will keep India stuck in a state of high inequality, where two-thirds of our population remain dependent on free grains from the government, while the Prime Minister’s favoured few accumulate wealth rapidly,” said the report.
 
Gowda pointed to former Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Viral Acharya’s report, which shows five corporate groups are monopolising 40 major sectors of the economy.

Also Read

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Budget tablet, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget session 2025 to be held from Jan 31 to Apr 4: Check key dates here

Premiumcorporate returns

Rising passive incomes: Companies favour financial investments over assets

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

India's per capita to income to increase by $2,000 over 5 years: Sitharaman

space

Best of BS Opinion: The right framework, private sector's space lift-off

GDP growth

Economic momentum intact for 6.5-7% growth in FY25: Finance Ministry

 
“So, what you are seeing is concentration rather than dispersion and competition within the economy,” he said, and contended that the trend had deterred other groups from investing in these sectors.
 
The Congress’ report said India’s GDP growth for 2024-25, according to the government data, is expected to be 6.4 per cent but this rate was not cause for celebration because India needed a sustained growth rate of 8 per cent if it wanted to cash in on its historic demographic dividend.
 
It said the government appeared focused on enriching its coterie of corporate supporters.
 
“In 2019, it announced a massive tax cut for corporations, but the private sector has not stepped up investment in return. Common people and small businesses continue to be burdened with punitive taxes on fuel and an extractive Goods and Services Tax regime,” said the report.
 
Chidambaram said India was facing an economic slowdown. To a question whether India might face recession, he said the economy would not go into a recession even if there was no government in India. “We will continue to grow at 4-5 per cent because there are farmers, workers and small industries that produce food grains and other services. The real question is how much more than 4-5 per cent the government can grow the economy,” he said.
 
The former Union finance minister said the government’s policies added 1.5-2 per cent to the inherent growth rate, but that was not sufficient.
 
“We are indeed the fastest-growing economy in the world, but please remember this -- growing at 2.7 per cent last year the US added $787 billion to its GDP in that one year. China grew last year at 4.91 per cent, and it added $895 billion to its GDP. We are growing at a faster rate but we add only $256 billion to our GDP. So, we need to see the addition to the GDP and not compare the growth rates,” he said.
 
The report said: “The government has consistently discredited unfavourable data and stayed in a state of denial. This report aims to set the record straight by providing a clear picture of various crucial dimensions of the economy.”

More From This Section

Countdown begins to Feb 1: FY26 Budget set to become a hallmark document

Wishlist for Budget 2025: Strengthening foundations for sustained growth

insolvency

IBBI amends standards for info utilities rules to enhance verification

Premiummanufacturing

In a bid to revamp ITIs, skill ministry de-affiliates around 450K seats

global economy, economy

Despite foreign money exodus, fund managers in Davos see India appeal

After subdued earnings in the first half amid global headwinds, India Inc is taking a cautious approach on their capital expenditure (capex) for the second half of the financial year ending March 2025, according to management commentary.

Chhattisgarh to grab bigger piece of NMDC's Rs 70,000 cr capex pie

Topics : Economic Survey Politics National Democratic Alliance Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsIND vs ENG 4th T20Gold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon