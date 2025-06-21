Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Net direct tax collection dips 1.39% to Rs 4.59 trillion in Apr-Jun

Net direct tax collection dips 1.39% to Rs 4.59 trillion in Apr-Jun

During April 1-June 19, 2025, corporate tax collection witnessed a slowdown at about Rs 1.73 trillion, a decline of over 5 per cent year on year

Gross direct tax collection stood at Rs 5.45 trillion so far this fiscal, logging a growth of 4.86 per cent from the year-ago period (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Net direct tax collection so far this fiscal stood at Rs 4.59 trillion, 1.39 per cent lower compared to the mop-up during the corresponding period of last fiscal, as advance tax collections slowed, government data released on Sunday showed.

Advance tax collection during April 1-June 19, 2025 grew a meagre 3.87 per cent to Rs 1.56 trillion. In the comparable period in 2024, advance tax collection had recorded an annual growth of 27 per cent.

During April 1-June 19, 2025, corporate tax collection witnessed a slowdown at about Rs 1.73 trillion, a decline of over 5 per cent year on year.

 

Non-corporate tax collections, which include mainly personal income tax, however, recorded a slight increase of 0.7 per cent to Rs 2.73 trillion. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) grew 12 per cent to Rs 13,013 crore during the period.

Overall, the net direct tax collection kitty stood at about Rs 4.59 trillion during April 1-June 19, 2025, registering a 1.39 per cent dip from Rs 4.65 trillion collected in the corresponding period in 2024.

Refund issuances increased by 58 per cent so far this fiscal to Rs 86,385 crore.

Gross direct tax collection stood at Rs 5.45 trillion so far this fiscal, logging a growth of 4.86 per cent from the year-ago period.

Advance tax collection in corporate tax saw a growth of 5.86 per cent to Rs 1.22 trillion, while non-corporate tax collection dropped 2.68 per cent to Rs 33,928 crore.

Overall, advance tax collection grew 3.87 per cent to Rs 1.55 trillion during April 1-June 19, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

