Friday, June 20, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Core sectors' growth plunges to a 9-month low of 0.7% in May 2025

Core sectors' growth plunges to a 9-month low of 0.7% in May 2025

Electricity generation contracted for the first time in nine months, with a 5.8 per cent drop that marked the sharpest downturn since June 2020

Good infrastructure

The eight core sectors constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production. (Representative image)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Output growth in India’s eight core infrastructure industries plummeted to a nine-month low of 0.7 per cent in May from an upwardly revised figure of 1 per cent in April, with half the sectors clocking sharp contractions.
 
Electricity generation contracted for the first time in nine months, with a 5.8 per cent drop that marked the sharpest downturn since June 2020. Crude oil output dipped 1.8 per cent, shrinking for the fifth straight month.
 
Fertilisers production contracted for the second month in a row, with May’s 5.9 per cent drop being the sharpest since February 2024, while natural gas output (-3.6 per cent) shrank for the 11th successive month.   
 
 
On the positive side, growth in cement production accelerated to 9.2 per cent in May, recovering from April’s six-month low uptick of 6.3 per cent. Steel output also picked up pace and grew 6.7 per cent during the month, compared to a revised 4.4 per cent uptick recorded in April, which was the weakest in seven months.   

Also Read

ADB President Masato Kanda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday

ADB announces $10 billion plan to transform India's urban infra, services

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

Justice for homebuyers key, says PM Modi in ₹62,000 cr PRAGATI review

Industry, IIP

April 2025 IIP dips to 8-month low at 2.7%, manufacturing grows 3.4%

health emergency kit, health kit

India reaffirms global health commitment at 78th World Health Assembly

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

These 2 smallcap industrial products stock zoom 20% on strong Q4 results

 
“Clearly, the pick-up in infrastructure activity has aided steel production. Demand from construction and auto besides capital goods would account for this increase. Cement too did very well, which is reflective of the government activity in the capex space,” said Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis. 
 
Coal production growth decelerated a tad to 2.8 per cent from 3.5 per cent in April, while refinery products output grew 1.1 per cent in May after a 4.5 per cent contraction in the previous month.
 
The eight core sectors constitute 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which had fallen to an eight-month low of 2.7 per cent in April from an upward revised figure of 3.94 per cent in March. Economists now expect industrial output growth to drop to 1.5 - 2 per cent in May.  
 
Base effects also affected last month’s growth print, as the Index of Core Industries (ICI) had risen 6.9 per cent in May 2024, which was the highest in the past 13 months.
 
“Excess rains in the latter part of May 2025, owing to the early onset of the monsoon, likely weighed on the performance of the electricity and some of the mining sectors in the month. However, the YoY performance of the steel, cement, refinery products and crude oil sectors improved in May 2025 vis-à-vis April 2025, partly offsetting the deterioration in the performance of the other sectors,” said Rahul Agrawal, senior economist, ICRA Ratings.

More From This Section

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

MPC minutes: Frontloaded rate aimed to support growth, faster transmission

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

NTRS 2025 shows faster cargo clearance at ports, delays at ICDs persist

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO warns zonal and regional offices over delay in relieving transfers

switzerland

Indian deposits in Swiss banks fall 18% over 10 years, shows SNB data

GDP, Core sector

India's core sector growth plunges to nine-month low of 0.7% in May

Topics : Core Sector Growth India's infrastructure Indian Economy Fuel refinery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon