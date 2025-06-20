Friday, June 20, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / NTRS 2025 shows faster cargo clearance at ports, delays at ICDs persist

NTRS 2025 shows faster cargo clearance at ports, delays at ICDs persist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman releases CBIC's NTRS report showing average cargo release times improved at ports and airports, though delays rose at inland depots

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released the fifth edition of the National Time Release Study (NTRS), which showed a significant reduction in average cargo release times across key import gateways between 2023 and 2025.
 
According to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) report, average release times fell by approximately six hours at seaports, five hours at air cargo complexes (ACCs), and 18 hours at integrated check posts (ICPs). However, inland container depots (ICDs) recorded a 12-hour increase during the same period. 
 
The study also revealed that 93.33 per cent of import cargo at ICPs met the 48-hour release target set under the National Trade Facilitation Action Plan (NTFAP) 3.0, followed by 55 per cent at ACCs, 51.8 per cent at seaports, and 43.7 per cent at ICDs.
 
 
Export clearance times remained fastest at air cargo complexes, where regulatory clearance took less than four hours. In contrast, export processing at seaports averaged nearly 30 hours, with post-clearance logistics stretching to more than 157 hours.

“High levels of facilitation (87–93 per cent) were observed across ports. Release times were also influenced by cargo characteristics. For instance, refrigerated goods moved faster through air cargo, while factory-stuffed cargo was cleared quicker than ICD-stuffed cargo,” the government said.
 
Sitharaman unveiled the report during the CBIC Conclave in New Delhi. The study used data from CBIC’s automated systems and expanded its scope this year to include Kochi Seaport, Garhi Harsaru ICD, and Jaigaon Land Customs Station (LCS). 
 
The “Path to Promptness” framework—emphasising advance filing, risk-based facilitation, Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) accreditation, and Direct Port Delivery—was cited as a major driver of improvements. However, delays persisted in areas such as duty payments, regulatory query resolution and post-clearance logistics.
 
Since 2019, the Time Release Study has been conducted annually across 15 major locations and seaports.
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

