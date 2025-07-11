Friday, July 11, 2025 | 08:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Net direct tax mop-up dips 1.34% to ₹5.63 trillion on higher refunds

Net direct tax mop-up dips 1.34% to ₹5.63 trillion on higher refunds

Total net collections stood at Rs 5.63 lakh crore, registering a decline of 1.34 per cent over Rs 5.70 lakh crore collected in the year-ago period

corporate share, direct tax, tax

Net refunds issued so far this fiscal year jumped 38 per cent to Rs 1.02 trillion. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Net direct tax collection fell 1.34 per cent to about Rs 5.63 trillion till July 10 of the current financial year, mainly on account on higher refunds, according to government data released on Friday.

Net corporate tax collection stood around Rs 2 trillion, while non-corporate tax (which includes individuals, HUFs and firms) was at Rs 3.45 trillion. Securities transaction tax mop-up was Rs 17,874 crore between April 1 and July 10.

Total net collections stood at Rs 5.63 trillion, registering a decline of 1.34 per cent over Rs 5.70 trillion collected in the year-ago period.

Net refunds issued so far this fiscal year jumped 38 per cent to Rs 1.02 trillion.

 

Gross collections (before refunds) stood at Rs 6.65 trillion from April 1-July 10, posting a 3.17 per cent growth over Rs 6.44 trillion in the year-ago period.

In the current fiscal year, the government has projected its direct tax collections at Rs 25.20 trillion, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year. The government aims to collect Rs 78,000 crore from STT in FY26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Income Tax dept releases ITR-2, ITR-3 Excel utilities for AY 2025-26

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

Trade agreement between India, four-nation EFTA to kick in from Oct

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI gets ₹1.51 trn in bids at 7-day VRRR auction, short of notified amount

Forex

India's forex reserves fall by $3 billion to $699.736 billion: RBI data

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Globalisation must be tempered to local needs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : Net direct tax collections Income tax collection Direct taxes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon