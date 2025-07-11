Boosting ties: India-EFTA trade agreement to come into force in Oct 2025

The trade agreement between India and the four-member European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nations will come into force from October 2025, according to an official statement.
Once implemented, the deal may be instrumental in India receiving $100 billion as foreign direct investment (FDI) over the next 15 years, along with the creation of 1 million jobs. The EFTA countries will get duty-free market access to India for products such as Swiss watches and chocolate.
The EFTA bloc comprises four nations—Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. The trade pact, known as the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), was signed in March last year, but procedural formalities in these four nations delayed the implementation of the deal.
“At midnight yesterday (Swiss time), the referendum deadline for the EFTA–India TEPA officially expired. With no referendum, the Swiss people have expressed their tacit approval of the agreement. Swiss democracy in true action! This follows the approval by the Council of States on 3 December 2024 and the National Council on 20 March 2025. With all domestic procedures now completed, nothing stands in the way of #TEPA entering into force,” Maya Tissafi, ambassador of Switzerland to India, said in a social media post.
“The next step will see the contracting parties deposit their instruments of ratification in Oslo, with Norway serving as the depositary state, as is customary in such agreements. Once the three-month waiting period provided for in the agreement has elapsed, TEPA will come into force in October 2025,” the post stated, quoting Tissafi.
During FY25, India exported goods worth $1.96 billion to EFTA nations and imported goods worth $22.45 billion during the same period.