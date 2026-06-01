Net GST revenue rises 3.3% in May as import-linked collections stay strong

Net Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue, after accounting for refunds, rose 3.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.67 trillion in May, while gross collections increased 3.2 per cent to ₹1.94 trillion, according to government data released on Monday.

The headline growth rates were weighed down by a high base effect due to a one-time payment of about ₹10,000 crore made by a telecom operator towards spectrum allocation in May 2025. Excluding this, gross GST collections grew 9 per cent year-on-year in May, while net collections after refunds rose 10.1 per cent.

The growth was largely supported by import-linked revenues. Gross GST revenue from imports rose 19.1 per cent to ₹59,654 crore during the month, while net customs GST revenue increased 19.7 per cent to ₹49,403 crore. On the other hand, gross domestic GST revenue declined 2.6 per cent to ₹1.35 trillion and net domestic revenue fell 2.3 per cent to ₹1.18 trillion. The decline in gross domestic revenue follows a 2.3 per cent YoY contraction recorded in November 2025. Total refunds stood at ₹27,281 crore in May, up 2.6 per cent from a year ago.

Government sources attributed the robust import collections to higher imports of industrial raw materials and intermediate goods used in manufacturing. According to an analysis of import data, collections from imports of computer processing units rose 387 per cent, while those from memory chips increased 205 per cent. Import GST collections from coal surged 391 per cent, making it the single-largest contributor to incremental IGST growth during the month. Copper-related imports and lithium-ion batteries also recorded strong growth, indicating sustained activity in electronics manufacturing, power equipment, renewable energy and electric vehicle supply chains.

The government sources also pointed to broad-based growth in taxable supplies. GSTN data showed taxable supplies in the goods sector rose 26.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹40.1 trillion in April, the transaction month reflected in May returns. Among key sectors, taxable supplies of computers grew 48.2 per cent, electrical machinery 34.1 per cent, telecom equipment 24.6 per cent and passenger vehicles 21.3 per cent. Supplies in gold and precious metals increased 46.9 per cent from a year earlier, government sources said.

“Taxable supply is a good proxy for consumption in the economy. This growth is not concentrated in any single segment but spans agriculture, manufacturing, chemicals, metals, electronics and consumer goods simultaneously. The domestic economy is therefore experiencing genuine demand expansion, which was the intent of the GST rate rationalisation carried out in September 2025,” the sources stated.

The services sector also maintained momentum, with taxable supplies rising 22.2 per cent to ₹11.5 trillion. Government sources said growth was broad-based across categories, led by real estate services (50 per cent), legal and accounting services (47.2 per cent), accommodation and food services (41.6 per cent), maintenance and repair services (32.4 per cent) and transport services (21.3 per cent).

For the first two months of FY27, gross GST collections stood at ₹4.37 trillion, up 6.2 per cent from ₹4.11 trillion in the corresponding period last year. Adjusted for the one-time telecom payment in May 2025, cumulative growth works out to 8.8 per cent.

Commenting on the numbers, Pratik Jain, partner, PwC India, said that despite the steep rate cuts in September 2025 and geopolitical disruptions over the last couple of months, collections showed a robust 8.8 per cent YoY growth on a like-for-like basis collectively in April and May 2026. “Imports as well as domestic consumption of products and services have expanded significantly, which shows our economic resilience. Given the increase in input costs due to supply chain issues, this might be the right time for the government to consider providing working capital support to industry by relaxing refund provisions with respect to input GST, which has been accumulating for many businesses.”

Abhishek Jain, indirect tax head and partner, KPMG, said: “May 2026 GST collections align broadly with global and domestic developments. While import GST has recorded a near 20 per cent growth, this may also be attributed to rupee depreciation. Adjusted for the one-time telecom payment in the base, domestic collections reflect moderate growth in line with prevailing economic conditions. It is heartening to see the continued momentum in export IGST refunds, which plays an important role in supporting exporter liquidity and keeping India’s supply chains competitive.”

According to Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services, the upcoming GST Council meeting must address deepened inverted duty structures, particularly the blockage of refunds on input services, which continue to distort competitiveness. “Bringing petroleum products under GST would be a landmark reform to rationalise tax incidence and reduce cascading effects. Equally important is easing the refund process with clear, transparent guidelines, especially around tagging certain taxpayers as ‘risky’, so that genuine businesses are not burdened by delays.”