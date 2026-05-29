GST rationalisation drives surge in Rs 2 crore-plus term insurance covers

Data from Policybazaar showed policies with a sum assured above Rs 2 crore accounted for 34 per cent of term insurance sales in FY26, up from 24 per cent a year earlier — a 10 percentage-point swing that reflects both the direct affordability benefit of the September 2025 GST exemption and a broader reassessment of household risk exposure.

The share of policies below Rs 2 crore fell to 66 per cent from 76 per cent over the same period.

"People were gradually opting for higher sum assured policies, but post-GST affordability has also helped — driven by better affordability, competitive pricing, increased awareness, and customers recognising the need for larger covers due to inflation and rising financial responsibilities,” said Varun Agarwal, head of Term Insurance, Policybazaar.

The exemption, which rationalised an 18 per cent levy on retail term policies, lowered monthly premiums meaningfully and appears to have cleared a psychological price barrier for consumers considering larger covers. Industry executives say inflation and rising household financial obligations are reinforcing the trend, pushing buyers to recalibrate the adequacy of existing protection.

Protection has historically lagged savings-oriented and unit-linked products in India's insurance market. Executives and distributors argue the GST change has reset the baseline, though the segment's overall share remains modest and the pace of gains will depend on whether competitive pricing and consumer awareness continue to build.

The momentum is translating into strong numbers across the sector.

ICICI Prudential Life said industry retail sum assured grew at 2.5 times the pre-reform rate in the six months following the tax change. Its own retail new business sum assured reached Rs 4.5 trillion in FY26, with retail protection expanding 50.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the second half (H2FY26).

HDFC Life reported 43 per cent growth in retail protection, with term insurance's share of individual annualised premium equivalent rising to 7 per cent from 5 per cent.