Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / NHAI's overall NH construction increases 9% to 5,614 kilometres in FY25

NHAI's overall NH construction increases 9% to 5,614 kilometres in FY25

This is despite a slowdown in construction activity due to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and a slowdown in awards that has been ongoing for the last two years

Highways: UP’s path to become first $1 trn state

The increase in capital expenditure for the NHAI was 21 per cent over the previous financial year at ₹2.07 trillion and around 45 per cent higher than that in 2022-23.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The construction of highways by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increased by 9 per cent to 5,614 kilometres (km) in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the NHAI said on Wednesday.
 
This is despite a slowdown in construction activity due to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and a slowdown in awards that has been ongoing for the last two years.
 
“In addition, the capital expenditure by NHAI in the financial year 2024-25 for development of national highway infrastructure reached an all-time high of over ₹2.5 trillion (provisional) against a target expenditure of ₹2.4 trillion. This highest ever capital expenditure in a financial year by NHAI includes both government budgetary support and NHAI’s own resources,” it said in a statement.
 
 
The increase in capital expenditure for the NHAI was 21 per cent over the previous financial year at ₹2.07 trillion and around 45 per cent higher than that in 2022-23.
 
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been responsible for around a fourth of the cumulative capital expenditure by the Centre, and experts have previously raised concerns about capex decline due to the slowdown in awards since 2023.
 
It is also responsible for 35 per cent of the ₹10 trillion monetisation target going forward till 2030, and was among the highest monetisation proceeds raised by ministries in the first national monetisation pipeline.
 
“During FY25, NHAI leveraged three modes for monetisation, that included toll operate transfer (TOT), infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) and toll securitisation. During the financial year, NHAI monetised assets for a total of ₹28,724 crore. This includes NHAI’s highest-ever single round InvIT receipt worth ₹17,738 crore,” it said.

More From This Section

Premiumpharmaceutical sector, pharma

'Scenario building' in Indian Pharma Inc ahead of US tariff announcement

import, export, trade, US trade, tariff

US tariffs may hit agri, machinery, pharma, electrical sectors: Experts

Manufacturing sector

India's March factory activity expands at its fastest pace in 8 months

Manufacturing PMI, manufacturing

Manufacturing PMI rises to 8-month high in March driven by new orders

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's 'Liberation Day' countdown begins, world braces for tariffs impact

Topics : NHAI National Highway Road construction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon